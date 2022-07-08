Galway keep the pressure on Cork with 3-0 over Cobh

Galway United 3 Cobh Ramblers 0

On a rare, blue sky evening at Eamonn Deacy Park there was no shortage of sub plots.

Talented teenager Alex Murphy’s last appearance in the SSE Airtricity League before joining Newcastle United peppered the conversations out west.

Shane Keegan’s return to the Corribside venue as Cobh Ramblers boss was another factor to be considered.

The time Charlie Lyons and David Hurley spent developing with Ramblers too carried significance, but for the locals this was ultimately about narrowing the gap on Cork City in an intriguing title race.

That City host the Tribesmen at Turners Cross next Friday merely added to the sense of importance.

Undoubtedly that match will carry deep relevance for the top two teams in a fascinating title race.

Hard working and industrious initially, Cobh frustrated the locals with central midfield trio Jason Abbott, James O'Leary, and Seán McGrath prominent.

Cobh's attitude and application ensured that chances were scarce in the first quarter, but as the opening period went on the home team began to demonstrate their ability.

Debutant centre half James Finnerty, on loan from Bohemians, was effective with United eventually going close in the 26th minute.

Following a neat David Hurley corner, Stephen Walsh's attempt was bravely blocked by Conor Drinan as United looked to land a blow.

That is what happened on the half hour mark as Ed McCarthy's sweet cross picked out Walsh, who headed his 11th goal of a hugely productive campaign.

While Cobh enjoyed plenty of encouraging moments, United still had the guile and grit to edge in front.

Despite the concession, Cobh tried to summon a response with McGrath firing wide from an acute angle.

O'Leary scampered forward, but his 36th minute effort was saved by Conor Kearns. Drinan had a 42nd minute shot deflected out for a corner as the interval approached too, but John Caulfield's charges went in ahead at the break.

After the restart United managed the game smartly as Murphy, who turned 18 last month, occupied a central role in the creation of a second goal in the 67th minute.

Murphy delivered a crisp left footed cross that was met by a firm header by substitute Rob Manley, who decorated his debut with a goal.

United were dictating the agenda and a third goal was planted with eight minutes remaining.

Again Murphy showed his craft to win possession back before supplying a pass for Manley, who was craving involvement.

Manley's effort was saved by Darragh Burke, but Walsh pounced to seal the deal with an opportunistic finish.

Inevitably Murphy was afforded a standing ovation from the United supporters when withdrawn with five minutes left on the clock.

Murphy leaves for Newcastle on Sunday and has made a dramatic impact in the SSE Airtricity League.

It has been an exacting campaign for Cobh, but Keegan will be heartened by the manner in which his young side battled throughout.

Keegan has already spoken about targeting the St Colman's Park July 31 FAI Cup tie against Cork City.

Colin Healy's outfit have several critical encounters before then. Friday's Leeside tussle with Galway United will be worth monitoring.

Galway United: Kearns; O'Keeffe, Finnerty, Lyons; McCarthy, McCormack (Boylan, 85), Hurley (Rowe, 85), Murphy (Russell, 85); Dimas (Hemmings, HT); Lomboto (Manley, 57), Walsh.

Cobh Ramblers: Burke; Fleming, Mbayo, Frahill, O'Sullivan-Connell; O'Connell (O'Brien-Whitmarsh, 68), Abbott (Holland, 85), O'Leary (Kavanagh, 80), McGrath (O'Brien-McAllister, 85), Drinan (Desmond, 68); Hegarty.

Referee: Eoghan O'Shea.