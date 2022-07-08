Second half surge sees Wexford past Waterford

Wexford FC claimed their first win over Waterford FC since 2015 as they took advantage of some disappointing Blues defending to win 3-1
Tickled pink: Aaron Dobbs of Wexford, 11, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a very good night for the visitors at RSC in Waterford. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Adrian Flanagan, RSC

SSE Airtricity First Division 

Waterford FC 1 (Shane Griffin ’81) Wexford FC 3 (Thomas Considine ’50, Aaron Dobbs ’53, Conor Barry ’71)

Wexford FC claimed their first win over Waterford FC since August 28, 2015, as they took advantage of some disappointing Blues defending to race to a 3-1 win in their SSE Airtricity First Division clash at the RSC with FAI CEO Jonathan Hill and LOI Director Mark Scanlon in attendance.

A scoreless first-half saw Waterford have the best of the limited chances with Shane Griffin cracking a 26th-minute 30-yard effort off Alex Moody’s crossbar, before Phoenix Patterson brought a fine save out of the Wexford keeper in the final minute of the half with new signing Wassim Aouachria blazing the rebound over.

The second-half clock ticked to 50 minutes when the visitors struck the front. Tunmise Sobowale failed to clear his line under pressure from Conor Barry, who took a quick throw that saw Aaron Dobbs race through on goal, and after Brian Murphy saved his shot, Thomas Considine hammered home the rebound.

It got better for Ian Ryan’s side as they doubled their lead three minutes later. Eoin Farrell picked up a pass from Conor Crowley out on the right before putting in a ball to the back post for Conor Barry, and he knocked the ball across the face of goal for Aaron Dobbs to touch home from close-range.

Barry got his name on the scoresheet on 71 minutes when he headed home Considine’s right-wing cross to the net after a loose Kilian Cantwell clearance. Waterford did pull a brilliant individual goal back through Shane Griffin ten minutes later with a super solo goal from the top of the area before Junior Quitirna had a late penalty claim turned down by referee Mark Moynihan.

Waterford FC: Brian Murphy, Tunmise Sobowale, George Forrest, Kilian Cantwell, Richard Taylor (Darragh Power ’87), Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin, Roland Idowu (Cian Kavanagh ’60), Phoenix Patterson, Junior Quitirna, Wassim Aouachria (Nigel Aris ’90). 

Wexford FC: Alex Moody, Paul Cleary, Luka Lovic, Conor Crowley, Conor Barry (Conor Davis ’75), Aaron Dobbs (Dinny Corcoran ’82), Thomas Considine (Ger Shortt ’82), Adam Wells (Len O’Sullivan ’30), Jordan Tallon, Harry Groome (Luke Scanlon ’75), Eoin Farrell.

Referee: Mark Moynihan (Dublin).

