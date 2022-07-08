Bray find their range after interval to see off Athlone and claim first road win since March 

Athlone Town 1 Bray Wanderers 2

Bray secured their first Airtricity League First Division away win since March to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Having failed to win their last five games since beating Athlone at the Carlisle Grounds back in May, goals by Ben Feeney and Kurtis Byrne sealed victory at Athlone Town Stadium on Friday against the basement club.

The Midlanders had failed to keep a clean sheet all season. That run continued in the 48th minute when Feeney scored a close-range glancing header after Byrne’s cross.

But that lead lasted just three minutes. From Glen McAuley’s free, Stephen McGuinness made a parried save. But Aaron McBride reacted to force in the rebound.

Yet the Wicklow outfit went back in front just before the hour mark. Callum Thompson evaded a tackle in his own half to burst forward. His slide rule pass sent Byrne clear to roll low to the net from 14-yards.

The Westmeath team gave a debut to Bulgarian-American goalkeeper Vladislav Velikin while midfielder Adam Lennon returned to the club after a spell at UCD.

The ‘Town had the better chances in the opening period. McGuinness made a great save one-one with Thomas Oluwa on 34.

Glen McAuley had a penalty appeal turned down in the 42nd minute after tangling with Eoin Massey. Seconds later, Gary Armstrong’s cross-shot clipped the crossbar.

While the goals came in a burst after the break it was the hosts who were again left to reflect on missed opportunities. A narrow defeat but a defeat nonetheless leaves Athlone still with just a solitary victory to their name in 21 games this term.

Athlone Town: Velikin; Duffy, McBride, Van Geenan, Irhue; Dobbin, Connolly; Lennon, Armstrong, McAuley; Oluwa (Ryan 73).

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Massey, Blackbyrne, Hudson, McManus; Thompson (Conor Knight 87), Massey, Manahan (Zambra 64), Fox; Byrne (Colin Kelly 87), Lynch (Labutis 82).

Referee: Marc Lynch (Galway).