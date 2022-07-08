Spain's aerial assault on Finns may provide a useful blueprint for Pauw and Ireland 

FINLAND 1 SPAIN 4

Three goals from three crosses and a penalty was the story of Spain’s win over Finland – a ladybird tactical insight Ireland can tap into for their crunch meeting on September 1.

The Finns are playing catch-up on Vera Pauw’s side for the World Cup play-off spot but won’t get better preparation for their concluding double-header by facing some of Europe’s finest at this summer spectacle in England.

As one of the lowest-ranked teams to make the cut, Anna Signeul’s side were always susceptible to a difficult draw but it was rather unfortunate that they ended up in the bona fide group of death.

All three opponents – Spain, Germany and Denmark – feature in the Fifa’s top 15 ranked nations and leading nine across Europe.

By their last game on Saturday week against a German side seeking to regain their status as kingpins of Europe, their heads could be spinning but at least they’ll be conditioned for the penultimate showdown against the Irish at Tallaght Stadium.

Their Swedish coach Signeul is a renowned pragmatist and the fact she’s still starting the team that lost to Ireland in Helsinki last October underlines her faith in continuity.

Only for Natalia Kuikka falling ill at the weekend, it would have been the identical XI from 10 months ago but she had to make do with a cameo off the bench after her delayed arrival at the team’s base in Buckinghamshire.

The introduction of the Portland Thorns defender came with 23 minutes left when the Spanish were threatening to run riot.

Finland might have made the mistake of angering a side unbeaten for three years by having the temerity to blaze into the lead within a minute through record goalscorer Linda Sällström.

Bear in mind that La Roja conceded just once in a golden eight-match qualification trail and here they were left stunned by the early concession.

It was only a flicker of an upset. From the eighth of Spain’s 17 corners on 26 minutes, captain Irene Paredes powerfully nodded home the equaliser before her Barcelona team-mate planted a looping header into the corner.

Tinja-Riikka Korpela was helpless for both goals. Courtney Brosnan’s rival for the Everton No 1 spot had looked extremely ropey against Ireland, suspect for the goals from Megan Connolly and Denise O’Sullivan, but she showed her class and experience here by standing tall to most of Spain’s 13 shots on target.

Aside from Eveliina Summanen scuffing her volley at the back post seven minutes after the restart, Finland never looked like getting a second. Spain had snuffed out their tactic of playing on the counter, sitting deeper to coral the marauding Sällström.

Incessant Spanish pressure yielded two more. Mapi Leon’s delivery from a free-kick was steered home by Lucia Garcia’s flicked header – prompting her to dash towards Ballon D’Or winner and injured playmaker Alexia Putellas sitting on the sideline holding crutches.

Elli Pikkujamsa’s late challenge on Marta Cardona, a result of mental as well as physical fatigue on a sweltering day in Milton Keynes, allowed Mariona Caldentey seal the romp with a rising penalty beyond the dive of Korpela.

FINLAND: TR Korpela; T Hyyrynen (N Kuikka 67), E Pikkujamsa, A Westerlund, E Koivisto; A Engman, E Alanen, E Summanen (O Anthinen 83), R Öling (A Rantananen 88).

SPAIN: S Panos; O Batlle, I Paredes, M Leon, L Ouahabi (S Garcia 61); P Guijarro; L Garcia (C Pina 85), A Bonmati (A de Castello 78), I Guerrero (L Aleixandra 61), M Caldentey; E Gonzalez (M Cardona 79).

Referee: Kateryna Monsul (UKR).

Attendance: 16,819.