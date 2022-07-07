North handle Hegerberg but Norway's threats abound as Shiels' side succumb to defeat

NORWAY 4 NORTHERN IRELAND 1

For all the talk beforehand of the threat posed by Ada Hegerberg, Norway didn’t even need their prodigal daughter’s goals to pummel Northern Ireland.

Try as she did over the 90 minutes at St Mary’s, the record goalscorer in Champions League history couldn’t get past Jackie Burns in the Northern Ireland goal. She could even afford a wry smile when her tap-in on the hour – with Norway 4-1 up and cruising – was scratched off on a dubious offside call.

It was after the last European Championships in 2017 that their star striker downed tools, blaming her self-imposed exile on the treatment of the team rather than their calamitous showing in the Netherlands.

One of the pre-tournament favourites went tumbling out without a goal, never mind a point, extracted from the three group games and a period of instability for one of the world’s heavyweights in women’s football began. They were fortunate to scrape past Ireland at home with a dubious penalty from Caroline Graham Hansen in the next campaign for the World Cup.

If the Vikings were to emulate their golden era of winning the World Cup, Euros and Olympics, having their best players available was a must. Hegerberg’s return to the squad completed the golden generation at least but as this tournament showed they’re not a one-player team.

Caveats do apply, of course. Northern Ireland are by far the weakest of the 16 participants, manager Kenny Shiels bristling at any giant-killing talk in the build-up. Describing as incredible their qualification wasn’t an understatement.

Up against the odds, all he asked for was sufficient resources to centralise his home-based players in a four-month training camp – the Irish FA effectively paying their wages. Neither association in Ireland got to semi-professional status yet the team selected by the ex-Derry City manager last night was majority domestically-based. Just one – striker Simone Magill – featured in the English Super League season and she’s just been released by Everton.

Northern Ireland did manage to defy the odds in 2011 by shocking the Norwegians in a European qualifier but their conquerors are on an altogether different level these days.

Three of their players figured in the Champions League final six weeks ago – Hegerberg for winners Lyon along with Barcelona duo Ingrid Syrstad Engen and Graham Hansen.

Maren Mjelde and Guro Reiten are mainstays for English champions Chelsea, while 20-year-old Julie Blakstad is already a central cog at well-heeled Manchester City.

Blakstad got the rout up and running after only nine minutes which exposed the underdogs. From a throw-in on the right, they were caught ball watching as the Norwegians switched the play, leaving Blakstad in yards of space to advance and drill a low shot inside the near post.

It threatened to descend into a proper mauling when a second arrived just three minutes later. Shiels’ insistence on playing out from the back is admirable but Norwegian pressure had them scrambling, most lethally in the three-player counter ended by Frida Maanum stroking into an empty net.

Getting out of their own half was a task in itself for the newcomers and when they did, Magill found herself smothered by a defence superbly by Mjelde.

Just as the North looked to have calmed the siege, they were undone by a VAR call on the half-hour. After inspecting the monitor, referee Lina Lehtovaara deemed Nadene Caldwell to have handled in the box, setting up Graham Hansen to smash her penalty home despite Burns guessing right.

Then came the loudest cheer among the 9,146 turnout. Four minutes into the second half, from a corner, 34-year-old Rachel Furness swiped a volley at the back post towards Julie Nelson for the 37-year-old to head home. It made Nelson the oldest scorer in the tournament’s history.

Normal order was soon restored five minutes later. Reiten possesses a peach of a left-foot and she put it behind a free-kick which curled into Burns’ corner. At least the North managed to quell the best striker in Europe.

NORWAY: G Pettersen; A Sonstevold (T Hansen 63), M Mjelde (G Bergsvand 81), M Thorisdottir, J Blakstad (A Josendal 88); F Maanum (V Rise 63), I Engen; A Eikeland (K Saevik 63), C Graham Hansen, G Reiten; A Hegerberg.

NORTHERN IRELAND: J Burns; A Magee, J Nelson, S McFadden, K Burrows (R Holloway 65), D Vance; N Caldwell (M Callaghan 46), C McCarron, L Wade (E Wilson 78); R Furness (K McGuinness 74), S Magill (C McGuinness 78).

Referee: Lina Lehtovaara (Finland).

Att: 9146.