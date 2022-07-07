Moore's blunder lets Bohs back into things as Devoy seals comeback victory

UCD 1 Bohemians 3

Dawson Devoy’s third goal in four games rubber-stamped Bohemians’ come-from-behind victory as bottom side UCD finished with ten men.

With a debut for new signing Josh Kerr in central defence, Bohemians started brightly, Promise Omochere bringing a fine point-blank save from Kian Moore early on.

But UCD played their way into the game to take a deserved lead on the half hour. Having scuffed a hurried shot which Tadgh Ryan comfortably saved a minute earlier, 18-year-old striker Tommy Lonergan opted for subtlety this time and it came off beautifully.

Collecting Dara Keane’s pass, Lonergan shook off the weak challenge of Jordan Doherty to curl a delightful shot to the far corner of Ryan’s net.

A goalkeeping blunder gifted a disjointed Bohemians an equaliser seven minutes later. With perhaps the strong sun in his eyes, Moore looked set to gather a well-struck drive from distance by Jordan Flores only for the ball to spin off his body and into the net.

Bohemians then finished the half on the front foot, regaining the lead in stoppage time.

Omochere’s initial shot from Doherty’s cross was blocked. Ali Coote then miskicked the follow-up into the ground. But the ball bounced up nicely for Liam Burt to head past Moore.

Somewhat disjointed in the first half, Bohemians had more about them from the resumption, though it was the hour mark before they mustered a real chance.

Devoy did well to win the ball and surge forward. The well-positioned Flores just got under his shot which arrowed over the top.

As in the first half, UCD worked their way into the game coming close to an equaliser on 75 minutes.

Substitute Alex Nolan's deep free kick floated to the back post where central defender Sam Todd arrived to force a brave save from Ryan.

Five minutes later, Todd’s night was over as he received a second yellow card for a foul on substitute John O’Sullivan and was sent off.

Devoy added Bohs’ third goal - his eighth of the season - right on 90 minutes, confidently slotting home a penalty won by Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher (Haist, 80), Keaney, Todd, Osam; Caffrey, Keane; Dignam (Ryan, 65), Higgins (Brennan, 80), Duffy (Nolan, 65); Lonergan

Bohemians: Ryan; Doherty, Kerr, Kelly, Wilson (Burke, 90+1); Levingston (O’Sullivan, 67), Flores; Coote (Mullins, 88), Devoy, Burt (McDaid, 88); Omochere (Ogedi-Uzokwe, h-t).

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).