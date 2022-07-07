Riga raid the Brandywell for two-goal victory to leave Derry hopes hanging by a thread

Dismissal of winger Mattie Smith compounds Derry's defensive lapses, leaving the Candystripes with a huge task in return leg in Riga 
You've gotta be kidding me: Matty Smith of Derry City appeals his red card, with team-mate Will Patching, left, to referee Vilhjalmur Thorarinsson during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 First Qualifying Round First Leg match between Derry City and Riga at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 21:53
Arthur Duffy

DERRY CITY 0 RIGA F.C. 2 

DERRY City's hopes of progressing to the second qualifying round of the European Conference League, suffered a major blow at the Brandywell, Latvia's Riga F.C. securing a comfortable win in this first leg.

Having conceded goals on either side of half-time, Derry also lost the services of winger, Mattie Smith, following an altercation with Antero Soisalo late in the second half.

In the end, the well-organised visitors deserved their victory and now appear odds-on favourites to progress to the next round.

Technically superior, Riga controlled the game following the sending off and Ruaidhri Higgins' charges will do well to overcome their opponents next week in Latvia.

Will Patching and Joe Thomson were heavily involved in the action during the opening period but the Riga keeper, Purins Nils Toms, was never seriously troubled.

Derry custodian, Brian Maher, did well to block a shot from striker, Oleksandr Filippov in the 21st minute while a long range effort from Derry's Jamie McGonigle was easily dealt with by the Riga keeper.

Five minutes before the break the home side were caught out with what appeared a very soft goal.

With many observers sensing the ball had gone out of play at the near post, Filippov kept it in play before making a pass towards the back post where Gabriel Ramos forced it home.

Just before the break Patching brought the best out of keeper Toms who punched the free-kick clear of his goal as Derry attempted to end the first period on a high.

That said, the home side could have levelled within the opening minutes of the second period but Mattie Smith failed to get his head to Cameron McJannet's superb centre.

Derry introduced new signing Ryan Graydon to the home attendance in the 51st minute and the debutant could have made a name for himself late in the game but his shot failed to hit the target when he broke forward from midfield.

Another Patching free skimmed the crossbar as the home side began to force the issue, Riga content to keep control of the ball, protecting their slender advantage.

On the hour, Derry lost the services of winger Smith for what appeared an innocuous challenge against Antero Soisalo, the referee's assistant flagging the incident to the Icelandic official who produced a red card.

And in the 68th minute Derry's hopes of progression in Europe for the first time since 2014 were ended.

Ramos, who netted the opening goal, broke on the right flank and his accurate cut-back found Filippov who gleefully side-footed the ball over the goal-line.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce (Graydon, 51), S. McEleney, Toal, McJannet; Thomson, Dummigan, P. McEleney; Patching; McGonigle (Akintunde, 74) Smith.

RIGA FC: Toms; Raivis, Cernomordijs (Korotkovs, 56), Muzinga; Vakulko, Petsos; Ramos Da Penha, Aurelio, (Petersons, 80), Soisalo (Yurchenko, 78); Filippov.

Referee: T. Vihjalmur (Iceland).

