‘He would not fit’: Bayern Munich rule out signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Oliver Kahn says Ronaldo does not fit the club’s ‘philosophy’
NO GO: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldor. Picture date: Tuesday March 15, 2022.

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 18:14
Jamie Jackson

Bayern Munich have ruled out signing Cristiano Ronaldo after the chief executive, Oliver Kahn, stated the Manchester United forward does not match the German champions’ “philosophy”.

Ronaldo has informed United he wishes to leave, with the 37-year-old believed to want Champions League football next season. United are in the Europa League and the club’s official position is that Ronaldo, who has a year left on a circa £490,000-a-week contract, is not for sale. Privately, United may listen to offers but Bayern will not be a suitor.

“As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest [footballers ever], a transfer would not fit into our philosophy,” Kahn told Kicker.

Ronaldo did not train on Monday or Tuesday because of a family situation, and Wednesday was a day off for players. Erik ten Hag’s squad will have a session on Thursday but it is unclear whether Ronaldo will attend or be on the plane on Friday when United fly to Thailand to begin a 15-day pre-season tour.

Tyrell Malacia, Ten Hag’s first signing as United’s manager, will be. Prospective deals for two other Ten Hag targets, Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen, will not be completed in time for either to join the Dutch defender.

Given the free signing of Eriksen is further advanced than that of a proposed €65m (£56.2m) plus add-ons deal for De Jong, the former could join United later on a trip that features matches in Bangkok, Melbourne and Perth.

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Sébastien Haller from Ajax on a four-year contract. German media reported that Dortmund paid an initial €31m (£26.5m) for the striker, who joined Ajax from West Ham in January 2021.

“We’re very pleased to have been able to sign Sébastien Haller – a seasoned centre-forward who has recently caused a sensation in the Champions League,” said Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl. “The overall package is very promising. Sébastien possesses a strong physical presence and he is physically very resilient.”

