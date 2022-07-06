Football rumours: Chelsea close in on Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 09:39
PA Sport

What the papers say

Chelsea are hoping to complete the signing of either one of their top targets, Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake, this week, according to the Evening Standard. 

The paper writes a new centre-back is a priority for Thomas Tuchel but 22-year-old Juventus player De Ligt is reportedly highly sought by Bayern Munich. Discussions with Manchester City over 27-year-old Ake are “thought to be more advanced”.

Tottenham are keen to sign 25-year-old Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper reports that despite anticipated success in signing Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, boss Antonio Conte is still keen to get Torres on board.

Newcastle are frustrated by a high price tag on Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby but have not given up hope, according to The Daily Telegraph. The 22-year-old has been valued at £60million and talks are in deadlock, but interest from fans is making it difficult for Newcastle to walk away.

Moussa Diaby (PA/DPA)

And the Nottingham Post reports that Nottingham Forest are in talks with Bayern Munich over 24-year-old left-back Omar Richards. Richards is available for around £8.5m this summer, a year after joining the German side.

Social media round-up

Paul Pogba: Sky Sports reports the 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder has signed with Juventus on a four-year contract.

Aaron Hickey: The Guardian reports Brentford will confirm the signing of the 20-year-old defender from Bologna.

