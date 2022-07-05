Paris Saint-Germain confirm Mauricio Pochettino exit

Mauricio Pochettino has left Paris St Germain as the Ligue 1 club prepare to announce former Nice boss Christophe Galtier as his replacement.

Pochettino had a year remaining on his current contract but speculation over his future had intensified following his failure to get the club beyond the last 16 of the Champions League, having made the semi-finals the previous year.

The former Tottenham and Southampton manager departs after only 18 months in the post, in which he won the title by 15 points last season.

"Paris St Germain confirms that it has ended its collaboration with Mauricio Pochettino," said a statement.

"The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future."

Galtier, the 55-year-old former Portsmouth assistant manager who guided PSG's Ligue 1 rivals Nice to fifth place before leaving last month, is set to be announced as the new coach later Tuesday.

Meanwhile the former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been unveiled as the new coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad finished second in the Saudi Pro League after a 0-0 home draw with Al-Batin on the final day of the campaign allowed rivals Al-Hilal to secure the title for a third successive season with a 2-1 win over Al-Faisaly.

In transfer news, Brentford expect to confirm the signing of Aaron Hickey from Bologna this week, with the Scotland defender due to fly to England on Tuesday for a medical.

The Premier League club have agreed to pay €22m for the 20-year-old, who joined Bologna from Hearts just under two years ago.

Leeds United are close to finalising a deal to buy the Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord for €25m, including add-ons. Personal terms have been agreed with the 23-year-old and, subject to final details, he should join the midfielder Tyler Adams in coming to Leeds in the coming days. Adams will cost up to £20m from RB Leipzig.

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Mainz to make the centre-back Moussa Niakhaté their fourth signing after the forward Taiwo Awoniyi, the goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Giulian Biancone, another defender. They will pay €10m and up to €5m in add-ons for Niakhaté.

Guardian/Agencies