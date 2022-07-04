Premier League asks clubs to back phasing out gambling firms sponsoring shirts

The Premier League has asked its clubs to support phasing out gambling companies sponsoring shirts
Premier League asks clubs to back phasing out gambling firms sponsoring shirts

Bruno Guimaraes holds the shirt of Newcastle, who are among those with betting firm sponsorship (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 22:23
Nick Purewal

The Premier League has asked its clubs to support phasing out gambling companies sponsoring shirts, the PA news agency understands.

Premier League chiefs are understood to have made the request in a bid to avert the threat of a Government-enforced ban.

English top-flight bosses are thought to have contacted clubs on Monday, proposing plans to usher out shirt sponsorship by betting firms within three years.

West Ham have had shirt sponsorship through a betting firm (Justin Snetterfield/NMC Pool)

The Premier League sides have been asked for quick responses, with the agreement of 14 clubs required for the plans to be adopted straight away.

Betting firm sponsorship has become commonplace in the Premier League, with almost half of the 20 top-flight clubs benefiting from deals last season.

Premier League administrators are understood to believe that the UK Government still harbours plans to bring in legislation to ban betting companies sponsoring top-flight shirts.

And so Premier League chiefs hope to avoid Government intervention by handling the concern themselves.

The Government has said it will publish a White Paper on gambling reform in the coming weeks.

More in this section

Burnley v Everton - Premier League - Turf Moor Duncan Ferguson leaves Everton as he eyes move into management
Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Stamford Bridge Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen after defender’s Chelsea exit
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Premier League and Championship clubs given green light over safe standing areas
Premier LeaguePlace: UK
<p>ON THE MOVE: Robbie Brady interacts with Bournemouth fans as he celebrates winning promotion to the Premier League at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Pic; John Walton/PA Wire.</p>

Robbie Brady joins Irish contingent at Preston, Burns seals MK Dons move

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up