Robbie Brady joins Irish contingent at Preston, Burns seals MK Dons move

Preston North End have swelled their Irish contingent by recruiting Robbie Brady on a one-year deal with Championship club
Robbie Brady joins Irish contingent at Preston, Burns seals MK Dons move

ON THE MOVE: Robbie Brady interacts with Bournemouth fans as he celebrates winning promotion to the Premier League at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Pic; John Walton/PA Wire.

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 18:07
John Fallon

Preston North End have swelled their Irish contingent by recruiting Robbie Brady on a one-year deal with Championship club.

Brady, promoted to the Premier League with Bournemouth last season, has spent the past week on trial with the club after his contract came to an end with the Cherries. The 30-year-old joins fellow Irishmen Greg Cunningham, Sean Maguire and Alan Browne at Deepdale.

Brady said: “I’m delighted to get something done and I’m just excited and really looking forward to getting going and hitting the ground running.

“It’s been excellent coming into a good group. The manager phoned me a couple of weeks ago and I’ve really enjoyed it since I’ve come in.

“The lads have all been more than welcoming. The people around the place are all friendly and it made me feel comfortable, so I’m delighted to be here and I’m looking forward to a good season ahead.” 

Brady has made over 150 appearances in the Premier League and won 57 Ireland caps.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe said of the new recruit: “You just have to look at his calibre. He’s a full-blown international, he’s played at the top level and he’s been around the block, but still young at 30 years of age.

“His left foot is probably one of the best outside of the Premier League.

“Robbie is a fantastic player and a great lad. He was with us for a few days training and once we knew there was a deal to be done we felt we’d get it over the line.

“He’s an unbelievable talent and we feel it’s a big acquisition to get someone who’s played in the Premier League for large parts of his career.”

Meanwhile, St Patrick’s Athletic Darragh Burns has joined English League One side MK Dons for in a package believed to worth an initial €180,000 to the Irish club.

The 19-year-old broke into the Saints first-team in August 2021, starting in their FAI Cup final win over Bohemians last November.

“As a kid when I was in the St Pat's Academy, I always said I wanted to try to get to England and I think MK Dons is the right fit for me,” said Meathman Burns, who represented Northern Ireland through his parents before switching to the Republic.

MK Dons spent part of their pre-season training schedule in Dublin last week and manager Liam Manning attended St Pat’s’ match against Shamrock Rovers but the transfer was already in motion by that stage.

More in this section

Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Stamford Bridge Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen after defender’s Chelsea exit
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Premier League and Championship clubs given green light over safe standing areas
Christian Eriksen file photo Christian Eriksen agrees deal to join Man United on three-year-deal
Duncan Ferguson has left his backroom role at Everton (Richard Sellers/PA)

Duncan Ferguson leaves Everton as he eyes move into management

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up