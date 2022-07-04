Robbie Brady joins Irish contingent at Preston, Burns seals MK Dons move

Preston North End have swelled their Irish contingent by recruiting Robbie Brady on a one-year deal with Championship club.

Brady, promoted to the Premier League with Bournemouth last season, has spent the past week on trial with the club after his contract came to an end with the Cherries. The 30-year-old joins fellow Irishmen Greg Cunningham, Sean Maguire and Alan Browne at Deepdale.

Brady said: “I’m delighted to get something done and I’m just excited and really looking forward to getting going and hitting the ground running.

“It’s been excellent coming into a good group. The manager phoned me a couple of weeks ago and I’ve really enjoyed it since I’ve come in.

“The lads have all been more than welcoming. The people around the place are all friendly and it made me feel comfortable, so I’m delighted to be here and I’m looking forward to a good season ahead.”

Brady has made over 150 appearances in the Premier League and won 57 Ireland caps.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe said of the new recruit: “You just have to look at his calibre. He’s a full-blown international, he’s played at the top level and he’s been around the block, but still young at 30 years of age.

“His left foot is probably one of the best outside of the Premier League.

“Robbie is a fantastic player and a great lad. He was with us for a few days training and once we knew there was a deal to be done we felt we’d get it over the line.

“He’s an unbelievable talent and we feel it’s a big acquisition to get someone who’s played in the Premier League for large parts of his career.”

Meanwhile, St Patrick’s Athletic Darragh Burns has joined English League One side MK Dons for in a package believed to worth an initial €180,000 to the Irish club.

The 19-year-old broke into the Saints first-team in August 2021, starting in their FAI Cup final win over Bohemians last November.

“As a kid when I was in the St Pat's Academy, I always said I wanted to try to get to England and I think MK Dons is the right fit for me,” said Meathman Burns, who represented Northern Ireland through his parents before switching to the Republic.

MK Dons spent part of their pre-season training schedule in Dublin last week and manager Liam Manning attended St Pat’s’ match against Shamrock Rovers but the transfer was already in motion by that stage.