Barry Coffey puts pen-to-paper on permanent Cork City deal

The midfielder hasn’t featured for the First Division leaders since May 20 as his second loan spell from Celtic expired at the end of that month.
SIGNED: Cork City's Barry Coffey races away to celebrate his second goal against Longford Town during the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turner's Cross. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 11:41
John Fallon

Barry Coffey will remain part of Cork City’s promotion push after upgrading his loan spell to a permanent deal.

His contract at Celtic has since lapsed and, despite competition from other clubs, City have landed the Nenagh native until the season's concludes in October.

“I am delighted to be back,” said the 21-year-old, who scored six times from the Rebels this season.

“I came in last summer on loan and really enjoyed my time here. We have been building over the time and I want to finish what we started.

“I want to try and chip in with goals and assists between now and the end of the season – to show people what I can do.” 

 “We have a big second half of the season ahead of us and I really want to do well for the team and the supporters. We have put a lot of work in over the year that I have been here, so we want to continue that and finish the job we started.” 

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the news, stating: “It is great to have Barry on board for the rest of the season. He has had two loan spells with us now, and I think everyone has seen what he can bring to the side. He has a real eye for goal, and he is a great lad around the club also.

“We have a very strong core of players at the club who have come through our academy and know what it means to play for this club.

“While Barry didn’t come through that pathway, I think he really took to the club and the fans and he was really keen to sign back and play his part. He knows the players, he knows the staff and the club, so we don’t need to worry about him taking time to settle in, he will be able to hit the ground running.” 

City maintained their four-point lead at the summit last Friday by winning 3-1 at Bray Wanderers. This weekend’s free slot in the calendar has afforded them the opportunity of hosting Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City in a friendly on Saturday (5pm) before on Friday week’s top of the table clash against John Caulfield’s Galway United.

