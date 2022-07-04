Kalvin Phillips becomes Manchester City's fourth summer signing in €49m deal

Phillips, who came through the youth ranks at Leeds, switches to the Etihad Stadium after making 235 appearances for his hometown club over the past eight seasons.
Kalvin Phillips becomes Manchester City's fourth summer signing in €49m deal

CITY BOY: Kalvin Phillips has completed his move from Leeds Utd to Manchester City.

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 10:15
Andy Hampson

Manchester City have completed the signing of midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds on a six-year contract, the Premier League champions have announced.

City agreed a basic fee of £42million with Leeds for the England international last month, with a potential further £3m to be added in bonuses.

Phillips, who came through the youth ranks at Leeds, switches to the Etihad Stadium after making 235 appearances for his hometown club over the past eight seasons.

Phillips said: "City have again proved to be the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world.

"To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about, City are a world-class club with world-class staff and facilities and it's a dream come true to have joined the club."

Phillips is City's fourth new arrival of the summer after the signings of Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega Moreno and Julian Alvarez.

Phillips rose to prominence as Leeds won promotion to the Premier League in 2020 and went on to establish himself in the top flight. He then played a key role for England as they reached the final of Euro 2020 last year.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "We are absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Kalvin to Manchester City.

"He is a player that we have long admired, and at both domestic and international level, he has proved his fantastic ability and quality over the past few seasons.

"We feel he will be a superb addition to our squad and that he will complement our game perfectly."

More in this section

FAI headquarters SFAI set to withdraw cooperation from FAI in U14 national league row
John Eustace 14/6/2022 Ireland assistant manager John Eustace becomes Birmingham City boss
Manchester United v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Old Trafford Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure will hurt but Man Utd can move forward
<p>Arsenal new signing Gabriel Jesus</p>

Arsenal complete signing of Gabriel Jesus from Man City

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up