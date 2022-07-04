Arsenal complete signing of Gabriel Jesus from Man City

Arsenal have completed the signing of Manchester City attacker Gabriel Jesus on a long-term contract.

The Brazil international, signed in a reported €50m deal, leaves City after almost six years, during which time he scored 95 goals in 236 appearances and won the Premier League four times, League Cup three times and the FA Cup.

Jesus is reunited with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was Pep Guardiola's assistant before he made the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

"We spoke a couple of times about the club, the players, the project and the future," he told arsenal.com. "I believe 100 percent in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before, he's a very good guy and a very good coach as well. He helped me a lot. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something.

"He's a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young players."

Following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette after the expiry of his contract Arsenal needed reinforcements up front and Arteta knew the man he wanted to come in.

"I'm very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature," said the Gunners boss.

"I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.

"This is a position that's been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I'm really happy."

Explained Jesus: “I followed Arsenal when I was young because of [Thierry] Henry. I didn’t follow too many European teams but when I saw some of the players that played here, I was like “wow, this club is big.” When I played against Arsenal I was looking at the Emirates and it was a very good stadium, so I’m very excited to play here.

“Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy. I know the staff, I know some players, the Brazilian ones. I know there are a lot of top players. They are young and I’m still young as well, so I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well and to try to do my best.”

Giving an insight into his character, the striker added: “Since my first day at a professional team with Palmeiras I had that mentality which comes from inside of me, my heart. I started to play to win with Palmeiras, then the Brazilian Olympic team and national team, and then City.

“We have to go at it with everyone together, there’s no other way to win things. When you have a good relationship outside of the pitch, inside works automatically, and that’s my mentality.”