SFAI set to withdraw cooperation from FAI in U14 national league row

Tensions between the Schoolboys/girls FAI (SFAI) and their parent body over the U14 national league have intensified with the affiliate threatening to withdraw their cooperation from a series of programmes.

Saturday’s annual general meeting of the SFAI in Athlone concluded with a mandate for action over what they consider “a lack of meaningful consultation” by the FAI.

The SFAI, the umbrella organisation for 150,000 male and female players up to the age of 16, claims it was not aware, nor did it agree, to the format for the 2023 national league which the FAI publicised on Friday.

The FAI stated the proposal to begin the U14 season in February in tandem with other age-groups, rather than the July date of this year, was brought forward by their executive, following consultation with the Underage Football Working Group.

“The SFAI want to make it very clear that the 'working group " was set up to overturn a decision made in November 2021 by the FAI board to start the U14 boys in July each year following the standard/winter season for U14 Boys teams,” read a statement from the FAI’s largest affiliate issued on Sunday night.

“SFAI members of the working group were informed of the meetings with very little notice and were disappointed that the decision was made before the workshop process was completed and confirm that no such decision or proposal was agreed upon or made by the workshop group.

“The SFAI position throughout the process was to engage in meaningful discussions. Instead, the FAI chose to continue with this flawed process to give the pre-determined decision legitimacy. The SFAI throughout this process have on a number of occasions extended the opportunity for the FAI chief executive to meet and discuss with the Leagues; however every invite was not taken up.

“The SFAI will continue to be guided by its members and take further action which will include but not be limited to the withdrawal of cooperation around the FAI player registration, FAI Summer Camps, High Performance recruitment and specific FAI Training Courses due to the lack of meaningful consultation.”

An FAI spokesperson said: “We have responded privately with the SFAI and we will continue to engage with them on the Working Group.”