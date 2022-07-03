Kenny loses yet another assistant as Eustace appointed Birmingham City boss

Stephen Kenny wouldn’t mind if his assistants came in threes – but now he’s seeking a fourth following the appointment of John Eustace as Birmingham City boss.

Eustace (42) takes on his first permanent role as a league manager after the Championship club moved within 24 hours to source a replacement for the sacked Lee Bowyer.

Birmingham finished 20th last season and 18th the previous campaign, underlining the task facing the new manager for the new season kicking off in 27 days’ time. His employers, be it Birmingham City Holdings or prospective owner Laurence Bassini, are highly unlikely to accept their new boss being distracted by dividing his time.

It is unprecedented for a manager in the top two English divisions to job-share duties with international commitments. Stoke City allowed new recruit from Northern Ireland, Michael O’Neill, to see out the Euro 2020 qualification campaign but it entailed only two matches.

Eustace was part of Ireland's backroom team, alongside Kenny and Keith Andrews, for only six games – the pair of March friendlies and the Nations League quadruple-header in June.

He became the third No 3 following the departures of Damien Duff and Anthony Barry over the previous 15 months.

Duff quit in the same week as goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly without specifying his reasons while his successor, Chelsea backroom team member Barry, was lured to World Cup bound Belgium.

The FAI have thanked Eustace for his time as Ireland assistant in a post on social media.

Stephen Kenny and the FAI thank John Eustace for his time as Assistant Coach to our senior men’s team and wish him well in his new role as Head Coach at Birmingham City pic.twitter.com/SLn4MMgHgR — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 3, 2022

Ireland complete their Nations League campaign in late September by travelling to Scotland and hosting Armenia. No internationals window is scheduled in October due to the timing of the World Cup, with a couple of friendlies pencilled in for the November space ahead of the tournament.

Eustace was recently relieved of his duties at QPR after four years when new manager Michael Beale opted to enlist his own staff.

Eustace, who rejected the Swansea City vacancy last year, outlined his ambitions to Birmingham’s official website: “I am very proud to be here. Obviously I am a Birmingham lad and I know the potential of the club and how important it is to the fans.

“We have underachieved in the past few seasons and a club of this size, with the support that this club has, we need to be aiming higher.

“I can’t wait to get going, meet the staff and get my ideas across to the players out on the pitches as soon as we can.

“The big picture is to get us as competitive as we can, to build a team that the fans are proud of, to play exciting football and win as many games as we can.

“The first thing we have to do is get this squad competitive and ready for that first game of the season against Luton.”