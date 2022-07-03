Marcus Rashford feels ‘buzz’ at Manchester United after recharging his batteries

Rashford feels refreshed following his summer break and believes there is already a “buzz” under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
Marcus Rashford feels ‘buzz’ at Manchester United after recharging his batteries
Marcus Rashford says he is refreshed and refocused for the upcoming season after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 13:51
PA Sport

Marcus Rashford feels refreshed following his summer break and believes there is already a “buzz” under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

United finished with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era last season, with Rashford often singled out for criticism as he scored just five times, his worst return in a single campaign.

His loss of form led to him losing his place in England squads but after admitting he needed to “switch off” a couple of months ago, he is now energised and believes the rest of his colleagues are as well.

“We have got that feeling of excitement and that buzz around the training ground again and so it is definitely positive going into pre-season,” Rashford said on manutd.com.

“I feel like I probably needed that time to switch off a little bit and me having that time enabled me to refocus a lot earlier than I expected to be honest.

“I feel ready and focused so when that first game does come it’s good to know you have done almost six weeks of training beforehand. It will definitely be a positive.”

More in this section

Georgia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Ireland manager Vera Pauw's long quest for justice
Premier League Fixtures Announced Liverpool new boy Fabio Carvalho ‘didn’t need any persuading’ to join
Aidan Keena 24/6/2022 Keena brace helps Sligo to victory over Shels
Man UtdPlace: UK
<p>WANTAWAY: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club this summer.</p>

Cristiano Ronaldo linked with Chelsea and Bayern Munich

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up