Keena brace helps Sligo to victory over Shels

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Sligo Rovers 3 (Max Mata 23, Aidan Keena 36, 90+3 pen), Shelbourne 1 (Brian McManus 5)

SLIGO Rovers secured a valuable 3-1 home win over Shelbourne at The Showgrounds.

The winners came back from a goal down - they conceded after five minutes when Brian McManus scored for Shelbourne- as Max Mata's equaliser and a brace from Aidan Keena set up the victory.

Damien Duff's Shelbourne came to the north-west looking to make it a hat-trick of wins over the hosts, having already beaten Sligo twice this season.

The home side, who were anxious to narrow the gap between themselves and fourth-placed St Patrick's Athletic.

Shelbourne took a fifth minute lead when Brian McManus netted with a deflected shot after Jack Moylan and JJ Lunney created the chance.

Sligo equalised after 23 minutes. In what was their first attack, Will Fitzgerald surged through the centre before setting up Max Mata, who scored with aplomb.

Aidan Keena's 10th goal of the season put Sligo 2-1 up in the 36th minute. It was a lovely finish from the Mullingar native after an exchange of passes with Max Mata.

Shelbourne almost levelled against the run of play after 73 minutes. JJ Lunney did well to fizz a ball in that substitute Sean Boyd flicked goalwards - only for Ed McGinty to parry.

Within minutes Shelbourne threatened again with a shot from Jack Moylan.

Two offside calls let a nervy Sligo off the hook as Shelbourne twice had the ball in the net only for these 'goals' to be chalked off.

Sligo made it safe with a converted penalty by Aidan Keena in the third minute of stoppage time - his 11th goal of the campaign - after Shelbourne goalkeeper Brendan Clarke fouled Will Fitzgerald.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan, Blaney, Pijnaker, Kirk; Morahan (Bolger 62, Keogh 79), McDonnell (Cawley 75); O'Sullivan (Liivak 79), Keena, Fitzgerald; Mata

Shelbourne: Clarke; Wilson (Boyd 62), O'Driscoll (Ledwidge 46), Byrne, Griffin (Carr 75), Kane; McManus (Hakiki 62), Molloy, Lunney (Hodgins 90), Molloy, Farrell

Referee: John McLoughlin