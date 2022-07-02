Dean Henderson completes season-long loan switch to Nottingham Forest

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has completed his season-long loan switch to Nottingham Forest.
Dean Henderson completes season-long loan switch to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have completed the loan signing of Dean Henderson (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 11:00
Simon Peach

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has completed his season-long loan switch to Nottingham Forest.

Having made headway in his battle with David De Gea to become number one at Old Trafford during the 2020-21 season, the 25-year-old played second fiddle last term.

Henderson’s issues after contracting Covid-19 in pre-season did not help the homegrown goalkeeper in that fight in a campaign that ended with just three United appearances across all competitions.

The goalkeeper has now joined promoted Forest in search of regular first-team football, having flourished between the sticks during previous loan spells at Sheffield United between 2018 and 2020.

The PA news agency understands the agreement does not include an option to buy, with Steve Cooper’s side covering his wages for the duration of the loan.

England international Henderson cannot play against United as part of the terms of the agreement.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Georgia - Women's FIFA World Cup Qualifying - Group A - Tallaght Stadium FAI supports Vera Pauw over 'brave revelations'
Derby County v Fulham - Sky Bet Championship - Pride Park Stadium Clowes Developments complete takeover of Derby County
Shane Farrell and Ciarán Kelly 17/6/2022 Shane Farrell putting Finglas troubles behind him as Shels march on
forestPlace: UK
<p>File photo dated 10-06-1996 of Scotland's Andy Goram. </p>

Former Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram dies

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up