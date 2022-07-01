Galway secure crucial win over Waterford to keep up pressure

Galway United 1 Waterford FC 0

This SSE Airtricity League First Division season hasn't been short on intrigue.

So the fact that Galway United eked out a crucial win delighted the locals, who gleefully celebrated following Killian Brouder's 57th minute goal.

Ultimately it meant Waterford suffered a first defeat since April as United's mixture of grit and guile proved decisive.

With important matches arriving thick and fast for the title contenders, another vital tussle unfolded on the banks of the Corrib.

As a string of clubs believe that top flight status can be attained the margin for error is slim as the race for promotion remains interesting.

Following a disappointing weekend that yielded one point from two games, United manager John Caulfield made a string of changes with Francely Lomboto causing Waterford problems initially.

Louis Britton's departure to Cork City is a blow for the Blues, who had to deal with an enthusiastic start from Galway United.

Only four minutes had elapsed when Stephen Walsh released Francely Lomboto, who went close for the home side.

Eager to make an impact, John Caulfield's side were posing questions as a ninth minute David Hurley corner kick caused panic in the Waterford area.

Walsh climbed highest to connect with Hurley's delivery, but his header went narrowly wide.

At the opposite end of the pitch, though, Waterford were causing United some problems too with Roland Idowu dragging a 12th minute effort wide.

Idowu was subsequently thwarted by a save from United custodian Conor Kearns in the 26th minute.

Former UCD and St Patrick's Athletic goalkeeper Kearns had to be alert when making a save from Phoenix Patterson in the 35th minute.

Still when the interval rolled around the teams were deadlocked ensuring the issue was delicately poised.

After the restart United were denied by a Murphy save from a Stephen Walsh save in the 53rd minute.

The experienced Waterford netminder then made a stop from Manu Dimas as United were causing the visitors bother.

A goal eventually arrived on 57 as Hurley's inviting corner kick located Brouder, who steered a splendid header into the back of the Waterford net.

From then until the finish it was all about United's spirit and stamina as Waterford were frustrated.

Long range attempts from Junior Quitirna and Tunmise Sobowale were saved by Kearns as the Tribesmen closed out the game in an effective manner.

Even when Brouder had to leave the pitch due to injury United, with Conor McCormack and Hurley industrious in the centre of the park, were solid.

Next Friday Caulfield's charges host Shane Keegan's Cobh Ramblers before travelling to Turners Cross for a clash with Cork City.

Significant challenges await in the coming weeks, but United did enough to secure the full complement of spoils.

Galway United: Kearns; O'Keeffe, Brouder (Portilla, 77), Lyons; McCarthy, McCormack, Hurley, Murphy; Dimas (Boylan, 66); Lomboto (Waweru, 83), Walsh.

Waterford FC: Murphy; Sobowale, Cantwell, Nolan, Taylor; Griffin, En Neyah (O'Keeffe, 66); Quitirna; Idowu, Kavanagh (Aris, 90), Patterson.

Referee: Paul Norton.