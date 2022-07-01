Dundalk comfortably see off UCD to remain second

Dundalk 3 UCD 0

Dundalk found their shooting boots in the second half as goals from former Students David McMillan and Keith Ward either side of an Evan Caffrey own goal ensured victory over UCD at Oriel Park.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side struggled to turn possession into chances in the opening half although Cian Moore was called into action on two occasions to deny Paul Doyle and Greg Sloggett.

A half-time tactical switch in having Daniel Kelly and Joe Adams swap wings paid dividends for the home side though as they both played a role in McMillan’s 51st minute opener.

Kelly broke down the right with his cross knocked down by the head of Adams to McMillan, who rifled home his first league goal since last July.

Dundalk then doubled their lead on 56 minutes. Mark Connolly headed against the crossbar from Robbie Benson’s corner with the loose ball coming off Caffrey and into his own net, with the ball looking like it had crossed the line before Adams added to it.

UCD, who were under the guidance of Ger Barron with manager Andy Myler and assistant Will O’Connor suspended, had just one chance in the game on 69 minutes when Dylan Duffy curled an effort agonisingly wide from the edge of the area.

The home side would add a third in stoppage time when Ward finished off a neat cross from fellow substitute John Martin for his eighth goal for Dundalk and the first of his third spell with the club.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari, Connolly, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett, Doyle (Bone 78); Adams, Benson (O’Kane 63), Kelly (Ward 62); McMillan (Martin 78).

UCD: Moore; Gallagher (Dunne 80), Keaney, Todd, Osam; Keane (Ryan 80), Verdon (Higgins 55); Duffy, Caffrey, Dignam (Norris 66); Lonergan (Nolan 66).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).