St Pat's secure first win in three with 3-0 win over Drogheda

Goals from Billy King, Eoin and Mark Doyle got St Patrick’s Athletic back on track with a first win in three games in the Richmond Park drizzle
St Pat's secure first win in three with 3-0 win over Drogheda

DOWN: Eoin Doyle of St Patrick's Athletic is tackled by Gary Deegan of Drogheda United during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Drogheda United at Richmond Park in Dublin. Pic: George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 21:55
Paul Buttner

St Patrick’s Athletic 3 Drogheda United 0 

Goals from Billy King, Eoin and Mark Doyle got St Patrick’s Athletic back on track with a first win in three games in the Richmond Park drizzle.

Dominant from the kick off, the only surprise at the interval was that the home side weren't more than one goal to the good.

The woodwork and frantic defending deprived Tim Clancy's side of a 12th minute lead, Ben McCormack crashing a header off a post with Jack Scott’s follow up deflected for a corner.

Drogheda escaped conceding a penalty on 25 minutes, their skipper Dane Massey’s raised arm clearly making contact with the ball from Eoin Doyle’s header.

Coming McCabe then made good stops to deprive Eoin Doyle and Adam O’Reilly before the breakthrough finally arrived on 41 minutes. Scott’s deep cross from the right looked to be going out of play.

But skipper Chris Forrester got there to pull it back from the end line for King to arrive and find the net with a first time volley for his fourth goal of the season.

Drogheda were better after the restart, but for all their endeavour struggled to break down the home defence as St Pat’s played their way back into the game.

Tunde Owolabi was sprung from the bench and was pivotal in all but sealing the win with St Pat’s second goal on 86 minutes, dispossessing Massey to cross and give Eoin Doyle the easiest of his nine goals this season.

Mark Doyle added the gloss a minute into added time with a sublime back post volley from Kyle Robinson’s deep cross.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Scott, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; O’Reilly, Forrester (Robinson, 90); King (McClelland, 85), McCormack (Owolabi, 70), M. Doyle; E. Doyle.

Drogheda United: McCabe; Heeney (Lyons, 77), Quinn, Weir, Massey; Deegan, Nugent (Clarke, 66); Foley (Rooney, 62), Brennan, Markey; Williams.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Midlands).

More in this section

Shane Farrell and Ciarán Kelly 17/6/2022 Shane Farrell putting Finglas troubles behind him as Shels march on
TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN UTD Mo Salah signs long-term Liverpool contract 
Will Patching and Joe Thomson celebrate 1/7/2022 Derry edge end to end thriller with Bohs at Dalymount
Derby’s club takeover has been completed allowing them to exit administration (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Clowes Developments complete takeover of Derby County

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up