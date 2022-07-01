Derry edge end to end thriller with Bohs at Dalymount

Bohemian FC 2 Derry City 3

Derry City snatched all three points in an enthralling end-to-end encounter at a drenched Dalymount Park.

The hosts, unable to call on their three recent signings, John O’Sullivan, Ryan Burke and Josh Kerr, started brightly as Dawson Devoy went close early on, dragging a left footed effort just wide of Irish Under-21 compatriot, Brian Maher's post.

Bohs failed to make their early dominance count and were almost hit with a sucker punch as the classy Will Patching forced Tadhg Ryan into a sharp save from a 25-yard free kick.

The game sprung to life just after the half hour mark and the visitors really should have taken the lead, only to be denied by an incredible Ryan double save.

Firstly, an over hit cross fell invitingly for Danny Lafferty who smashed a volley towards goal, and from the follow up Ryan showed cat-like reflexes to deny Matty Smith from close range.

Bohs responded with a gilt-edged chance of their own, as Promise Omochere shot straight at Maher from point blank range.

As half time approached The Candystripes did break the deadlock when a perfectly weighted ball found Joe Thomson, and despite his excellent first half, Ryan had a rush of blood to race out of his goal and the Derry midfielder caught him in no man's land, and lobbed the ball into an empty net.

The frenetic pace continued after the break and just before the hour mark, Ali Coote volleyed home an exquisite equaliser from the edge of the area.

Incredibly, straight from the kick off, the visitors got themselves back in front when Smith volleyed home at the back post. With a quarter of an hour remaining, Patching made it three as his free kick from the left evaded everyone, skidding off the slick surface straight in.

With five minutes remaining, it was game on again as Devoy hit an unstoppable strike from 25-yards out but it was too little too late as the visitors took all three points back up north.

Bohemian FC: Tadhg Ryan, Rory Feely, Jordan Doherty, Ali Coote, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, Dawson Devoy, Max Murphy (Ciaran Kelly, 81’), Conor Levingston (Tyreke Wilson, 71’), Promise Omochere, Jordan Flores, Kris Twardek (Jamie Mullins, 65’).

Subs not used: Daithi Folan, Liam Burt, Alex O’Brien, Aaron Doran, Cian Byrne, James McManus.

Derry City FC: Brian Maher, Ciaran Coll, Joe Thomson, Patrick McEleney, James Akintunde (Jamie McGonigle, 71), Matty Smith (Evan McLoughlin, 90’), Will Patching, Shane McEleney, Cameron McJannet, Danny Lafferty (Eoin Toal, 61’), Caoimhin Porter (Brandon Kavanagh, 61’).

Subs not used: Nathan Gartside, Jack Malone, Orinn McLoughlin, Daithi McCallion, Liam Mullan Referee: Paul McLoughlin.