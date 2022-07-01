Wexford strike late on to claim all three points

Wexford FC 3 Athlone Town 1

Two late goals secured all three points for Wexford FC at the expense of bottom side Athlone Town in their Division 1 game St Derrycarrig Park.

The opening forty-five minutes produced little in the way of quality football as both sides struggled to bring any real composure to their game. Chances were limited at either end with neither keeper being really tested.

Wexford in fifth spot had most of the possession through the opening thirty minutes but the nearest they came to breaking the deadlock was in the fourteenth minute when Aaron Dobbs pulled his shot across goal with only the keeper to beat.

Bottom of the table Athlone Town were restricted to quick counter attacks. In one of their most threatening attacks Thomas Oluwa cut inside the area but shot straight at advancing keeper Alex Moody.

It took until the thirty-eighth minute for the opening goal to arrive. There seemed little danger as the ball was played into the area but Aaron Dobbs took full advantage of hesitancy in the visitors' back four to beat keeper Mark Smith at his near post to give them a 1-0 lead to take in at the break.

The game suddenly came to life eighteen minutes into the second half as Athlone sought an equaliser with Thomss Oluwa being denied by advancing keeper Moody, and Paul Cleary clearing the return shot from Gary Armstrong off the line.

Athlone got the goal they had been threatening for some time when sub Youri Habing spectacularly lobbed keeper Moody who was caught off his line from all of forty metres in the seventy-fourth minute to leave it 1-1.

Wexford having soaked up the pressure in a quick counter attack forced a corner. The Athlone defence was penalised for a late tackle leaving Conor Davis to stroke home the penalty with five minutes remaining, whole sub Dinny Corcoran added a third in additional time.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody, Aidan Friel, Paul Cleary, Luka Lovic, Conor Crowley (Dinny Corcoran 80), Conor Barry, Jack Doherty (Conor Davis 27), Aaron Dobbs, Adam Wells, Jordan Tallon, Harry Groome.

Athlone Town: Mark Smith, Daniel Dobbin (Success Odugen 85), Noah VanGeenen, Shane Barnes, Thomas Oluwa, Aaron Connolky, Osaze Irhue, Oisin Duffy, Aaron McBride, Gary Armstrong, Cian Kelly (Youri Habing 55).

Referee: Kevin O'Sullivan.