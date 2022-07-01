Shane Farrell putting Finglas troubles behind him as Shels march on

Saturday: League of Ireland Premier Division: Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne, The Showgrounds (7.45pm).

It’s difficult for opponents to anticipate what part of the pitch Shane Farrell will pop up in but Shelbourne boss Damien Duff’s applies a wider lens to his whereabouts.

The versatile 22-year-old was born, bred and breathes Finglas, a suburb of Dublin subject to an escalation of gangland tensions.

Management at Tolka Park – including Duff’s sideskicks, fellow former Ireland internationals Joey O’Brien and Alan Quinn – know Farrell well enough to hold faith in his evasive instincts while conscious of the environment’s power to distract.

Shelbourne under Duff’s control this season are a Premier Division, full-time professional outfit and the attention to player welfare stretches beyond their time in camp.

“The staff are always checking in on me,” said Farrell. “It’s not easy to concentrate coming from Finglas, with the trouble that goes on. The lads ring or text me every few days.

“All the staff have trust in me and it’s probably the happiest I’ve felt in my career.”

Dual benefits have accrued. Farrell turned 22 only this week but is the longest-serving player at Shelbourne, symptomatic of the club’s erratic existence of recent years.

Duff drew instant flak for dismantling the First Division title-winning squad he inherited in December, leaving scant space for survivors.

Farrell was one of the few to claim golden tickets and his flexibility has offered a different type of continuity to goalkeeper Brendan Clarke and captain Luke Byrne at centre-back.

Last Friday’s stalemate against Dundalk marked his 100th appearance and underscored the options he provides.

“When someone with Damien Duff’s background has faith in you to play three different positions, it gives me the world of confidence,” he noted. “I played right wing-back, centre-midfield and striker over the 90 minutes and felt comfortable in each.

“The staff have improved my game so much. Damien has brought the attacking side, Joey the defending while Alan Quinn and Dave McAllister give brilliant tips about midfield.

“Their training regime has made us the fittest team in the country too. Another five minutes against Dundalk and I think we’d have got the win. It will be the same against Sligo Rovers on Saturday.”

Early riser Duff has demanded morning assembly from his players, a first for Shelbourne since the heady day of the mid-noughties when Wes Hoolahan was mesmerising Deportivo La Coruna in a play-off for the Champions League group stages.

The sea-change wasn’t to everybody’s taste but Farrell has embraced it.

“I’d train twice per day if I could,” he beams. “I love training because it takes your mind off stuff and, if you want to end up in the UK, you have to get used to it.

“It’s probably the toughest training I’ve ever experienced but the fitter we are, the more points we’ll pick up.

“Jordan McEneff started vomiting on the pitch during our win against Derry but we’re all used to it by now and flying.

“Training doesn’t start till 10.15am but I come in earlier to work in the gym. It’s living the life of a professional footballer. Joey O’Brien has us every Thursday doing video analysis on the weekend opposition.”

Shels have had the measure of fifth-placed Sligo this season by winning both meetings and a hat-trick would cement the status of the top-flight newcomers as mid-season competitors rather than relegation contenders.

“We don’t fear any team,” Farrell asserted. “Shamrock Rovers needed a late goal to beat us at Tolka and we’ve taken points off Derry and Dundalk. Hopefully, we can get our third win at Sligo.”