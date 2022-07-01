Reunion on the cards as Reading eye swoop for Shane Long

Former Cork City striker Shane Long could be returning to Reading following confirmation of his departure from Premier League club Southampton.

The 35-year-old made 245 appearances for the Saints in all competitions over eight years, including 198 in the Premier League.

Southampton had stated when publishing the retained list three weeks ago that talks were ongoing over Long's future but given his age and limited prospects of game-time next season, the Tipperary man’s exit has been formalised.

The club published a glowing tribute to the Irishman on Friday, highlighting among his 37 goals for the club the 2017 stoppage-time winner at Liverpool in the EFL Cup semi-final.

In April 2019, Long wrote his name into the Premier League history books by scoring the competition’s fastest-ever goal, taking just 7.69 seconds to break the deadlock against Watford. His form in the run-in was integral to Saints maintaining their Premier League status that season.

Whilst his playing time was reduced in recent years, he remained an influential figure in the dressing room and a role model in professionalism for many young players graduating from the Academy, as well as those joining Saints from other clubs.

They stated: “Everyone at Southampton Football Club would like to express their gratitude to Shane for his incredible dedication and service throughout his time at St Mary’s, and we wish him well for the future.” The Ireland striker has already attracted interest from Reading, the club he joined from Cork City alongside Kevin Doyle in 2005.

Mark Bowen, head of football operations for the Royals, didn’t hide his desire to enlist Long for their latest promotion tilt from the Championship.

“Shane Long - I worked with him at Southampton and I've worked with Andre Gray as well, Bowen told Berkshire Live: “They are players we have looked at and continue to look at. It's in that complicated process - are they suitable for us as players first and foremost, are they suitable financially and it might come down to one or two players but they are players we are looking at the moment."

Meanwhile, another player who has broken off talks with a Premier League club, Robbie Brady, is training with Preston North End with a view to signing.

Bournemouth opened negotiations with the Dubliner about staying on following their promotion to the top-flight but Brady has kept his options open.