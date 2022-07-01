Waterford replace Britton with former Charlton Athletic striker  

Waterford are set to sign former Charlton Athletic striker Wassim Aouachria in the wake of Louis Britton’s defection to First Division rivals Cork City.

There was surprise in the south-east when Britton, whose goal tally reached double-figures on his swansong against Athlone on Monday, chose to join their Munster neighbours within 48 hours of departing.

It was expected that the 21-year-old would relocate to his native England following his release from Bristol City, where first-team boss Nigel Pearson had been critical of the forward’s physical readiness for Championship level. "What Louis has got going for him is he's very game-effective but he can't sustain it, not at a high level," said the Robins’ boss last year before loaning Britton out.

“Scoring goals at U23 level, or whatever level you play at, is nowhere near the same as it is in the first-team.”

Waterford had already planned for Britton’s departure by moving for French-born Aouachria. The attacker, who has represented Algeria at underage level, played under new Blues boss Danny Searle on loan at Aldershot. Aouachria leaves Charlton with one EFL appearance under his belt.

Both Britton and Aouachria are ineligible to play for their clubs tonight under an FAI rule stipulating a calendar day must pass from their recruitment. The summer transfer window opens today.

Cork City went four points clear at the summit on Monday, thanks to their 5-0 romp at Treaty United while Galway United’s troubles continued by losing 2-0 at Longford.

While City travel to Bray, the most appetising game in Friday’s series of Galway’s meeting with Waterford at Eamonn Deacy Park. A turnout close to the 4,500 – like the top-of-the-table clash against Cork last month – is expected. Should the Blues make it nine wins in a row, they’ll cut the gap on second-placed Galway to a point with a game in hand.

“We have had two very tough games against Waterford this season,” said Galway boss Caulfield, whose side recorded a draw and win over the Blues this term.

“Welcome to Danny Searle to the League of Ireland - he has a lot of experience in management. He has inherited a very good team who are competing for automatic promotion.

“We know Waterford have very good players but we are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing performance on Monday night.”

Also tonight, Shane Keegan takes charge of his first match as Cobh Ramblers boss. He takes on the club he left as Academy manager to succeed Darren Murphy with the Rams languishing second from bottom and needing a miracle to reach the play-offs.

“Short-term has got to be purely just about performances on the pitch,” the former Wexford and Galway boss said about his immediate objective.

“Thing are not going to change overnight. We may have to endure more pain first.

“If we put on an excellent performance against and just came out on the wrong side of it, I would actually take that rather than a really poor performance that somehow held out for a scoreless draw.”

FRIDAY’S FIRST DIVISION FIXTURES (7.45pm):

Bray Wanderers v Cork City, Carlisle Grounds; Cobh Ramblers v Treaty United, St. Colman's Park; Galway United v Waterford, Eamonn Deacy Park; Wexford v Athlone Town, Ferrycarrig Park.