Dundalk not giving up on their title tilt yet, declares Sloggett

Dundalk are not giving up on their title tilt yet, with midfielder Greg Sloggett determined to make the most of Shamrock Rovers’ upcoming European commitments.

Stephen Bradley’s three-in-a-row chasing champions earlier this week stretched their lead at the summit to 10 points but have played two more games than Dundalk.

Although the Lilywhites have lost the least number of games, two, drawing eight of their other 18 matches has created the buffer to ruthless Rovers.

Rovers are guaranteed at least four European games in July, starting with Tuesday’s visit of Maltese club Hibernian to Tallaght in the Champions League.

Dundalk, by contrast, are consumed solely by domestic matters this season; the off-field malaise of last year contributing to them missing out on Europe for the first time in eight years.

UCD were the last team to hold Dundalk until Shelbourne played out a stalemate six games later last Friday.

They face the Students on Friday and Sloggett realises nothing less than a return to winning ways against his former club will revive their slim hopes of challenging for a first title since 2019.

"Beating Shamrock Rovers two weeks ago built confidence but we have to turn up on other nights and win if we're going to become champions,” explained the midfielder.

"We look back to the game at 2-2 draw against UCD as a slip-up but this is a fresh group who was unlucky over the first 10 games.

"Results have improved since. We've a really competitive side that looks a threat, isn’t conceding goals and are solid. We’ve beaten every team.

“We just have to be consistent for the rest of the season because winning the title is about victories week in and week out.

"Rovers have the distraction of Europe now and we have just the League to focus on, really. So we're determined to have a lash at it and see what happens.”

An upturn on the pitch has flow from stability off it. The takeover in December by Statsports and former owner Andy Connolly preceded a swoop for St Patrick’s Athletic boss and local hero Stephen O’Donnell. The new manager has avoided title talk in his narrative around the rebuild required but the Louth club have emerged ahead of Derry City lately as the chief contenders to the Hoops’ crown.

"I think everybody at the end of last year was not expecting to see the way things are set up now and it's brilliant,” said Sloggett, himself now working with Newry-based Statsports.

"We didn't have that risky approach all through the team last season. That comes from the gaffer, who instills those standards.

“There are lots of players in our dressing-room who know what it means to be League champions.

"My ambition is to be part of a league-winning team and hopefully we can compete for it this year.”

O’Donnell will have to work tonight without influential defender Mark Connolly. His loan from Dundee United expired yesterday and efforts to extend the deal are ongoing. Lewis Macari, however, is available after Stoke City allowed the loanee to remain with Dundalk, for whom he’s featured in all 20 games this term.

Elsewhere, leaders Shamrock Rovers travel to a Finn Harps side enthused by their late comeback to claim a 2-2 draw against St Patrick’s Athletic.

“Our aim was to go into Europe with nine points from these three games over the week, we’ve set ourselves up for that,” said Rovers boss Stephen Bradley, who continues to be without flair players Jack Byrne and Danny Mandroiu. "But we have to do our business right. Harps beat us 2-1 at their ground last September and the margin could have been more. We must show up this time.”

St Patrick’s Athletic badly require a result at home to Tim Clancy’s former club Drogheda United to arrest their alarming slide off the title pace.

Likewise for Derry City at Bohemians. They won for the first time in eight matches last week at UCD but could do with another ahead of their Europa Conference League hosting of Riga next Thursday.

In Saturday’s game, Sligo Rovers host Shelbourne.