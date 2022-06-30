Northern Ireland manager Shiels denies player's online snub claim

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has denied a claim by Ciara Watling that she learnt of her omission from the women’s Euros squad on social media.

Southampton midfielder Watling – capped 18 times – was not part of the 23-player panel selected on Monday for their first-ever major tournament.

Northern Ireland begin their group next Thursday against Norway, followed by tests against Austria and hosts England – all at Watling’s home ground of St Mary’s Stadium.

“Heartbreaking not to be selected for the Euros,” the 29-year-old wrote on Twitter. “I honestly didn't expect to find out I wasn't via social media on Monday.

“Lucky to have amazing support and love around me. Good luck to all the girls, an outstanding group who will give all they've got.”

In response, the Irish FA released the following statement about the player who made one substitute appearances in the successful qualifying campaign:

“Northern Ireland senior women's team manager Kenny Shiels had a meeting with Ciara Watling and a number of other players before last week's friendly against Belgium to inform her, and them, they would not feature in that game or the Uefa Women's Euro tournament in England.

“Kenny and his staff thank Ciara and all those players who didn’t make the final selection for their considerable contribution to the squad’s tournament preparations.

“They all have bright futures as part of the Northern Ireland senior women’s team’s continuing journey.”