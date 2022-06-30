Northern Ireland manager Shiels denies player's online snub claim

Shiels has denied a claim by Ciara Watling that she learnt of her omission from the women’s Euros squad on social media.
Northern Ireland manager Shiels denies player's online snub claim

CLAIMS DENIED: Manager Kenny Shiels. ©INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 18:25
John Fallon

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has denied a claim by Ciara Watling that she learnt of her omission from the women’s Euros squad on social media.

Southampton midfielder Watling – capped 18 times – was not part of the 23-player panel selected on Monday for their first-ever major tournament.

Northern Ireland begin their group next Thursday against Norway, followed by tests against Austria and hosts England – all at Watling’s home ground of St Mary’s Stadium.

“Heartbreaking not to be selected for the Euros,” the 29-year-old wrote on Twitter. “I honestly didn't expect to find out I wasn't via social media on Monday.

“Lucky to have amazing support and love around me. Good luck to all the girls, an outstanding group who will give all they've got.” 

In response, the Irish FA released the following statement about the player who made one substitute appearances in the successful qualifying campaign:

“Northern Ireland senior women's team manager Kenny Shiels had a meeting with Ciara Watling and a number of other players before last week's friendly against Belgium to inform her, and them, they would not feature in that game or the Uefa Women's Euro tournament in England.

“Kenny and his staff thank Ciara and all those players who didn’t make the final selection for their considerable contribution to the squad’s tournament preparations.

“They all have bright futures as part of the Northern Ireland senior women’s team’s continuing journey.”

More in this section

Everton v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Goodison Park Tottenham close to sealing deal for Richarlison from Everton
Derby County v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship - Pride Park Derby takeover expected to be completed on Thursday
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Old Trafford Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea
<p>Ireland striker Aiden O’Brien has rejected a contract extension offer from Portsmouth to join League One rivals Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal.</p>

Aiden O’Brien signs for  Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up