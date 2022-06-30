Aiden O’Brien signs for  Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal

Ireland striker Aiden O’Brien has rejected a contract extension offer from Portsmouth to join League One rivals Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old joined Pompey from Sunderland on a short-term deal during the January transfer window, scoring five goals in 17 appearances.

London-born O’Brien was the last goalscorer of the Martin O’Neill era in 2018 – his strike in the 1-1 draw in Poland his sole goal in five appearances for Ireland.

After nine years as a professional with Millwall - and loan spells at Staines Town, Hayes and Yeading, Crawley Town, Aldershot, and Torquay United - O'Brien joined Sunderland in July 2020.

He made 65 appearances and scored 17 goals before his move to Portsmouth.

O'Brien will travel to Spain with Steve Cotterill's squad on Saturday morning, joining fellow recent Irish recruit Jordan Shipley for the pre-season training trip.

Meanwhile Shelbourne Football Club have handed 18-year-old Jad Hakiki a contract extension until the end of 2024.

Hakiki has made seven appearances in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division for Shels and has also broken into the Republic of Ireland U19 team.