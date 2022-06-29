Cork City FC sign former Waterford striker Louis Britton

Britton spent the first half of 2022 on-loan at Waterford from then parent-club Bristol City FC
POACHER: Striker Louis Britton signs for Cork City. Pic: Cork City FC

Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 15:45
Shane Donovan

Cork City have announced the signing of former Waterford FC striker Louis Britton.

Britton spent the first half of 2022 on-loan at the RSC from then parent-club Bristol City FC. scoring 10 league goals in 18 appearances.

It was announced last month that the 21-year-old would be leaving the English side when his contract expires, paving the way for City to snap him up.

Britton told the club's website of his excitement, having admired the side's play so far this season. 

“I am delighted to be joining Cork City. I’ve had a good chat with the manager and I was impressed by what he had to say. 

"I’ve played against them twice this season and have been very impressed with the side. It’s been a good first half of the season, and we all know that we need to work hard to maintain that for the rest of the season. I am looking forward to getting into training and hopefully contributing to a successful season.” 

“There was a really great atmosphere at Turner’s Cross when I played there early on in the season, so I am really looking forward to playing in front of the Cork City fans as a home player.” 

City boss Colin Healy said the deal to bring Britton to Leeside will give him an increased attacking threat.

“Louis is a very good player and has a real eye for goal. We were impressed with him when he played against us earlier in the season, so we are very pleased to have him on board for the rest of the season. 

"He will add a real attacking threat to our side and I am confident he will make a positive contribution to the side.”

Britton will wear the number 40 for his new side.

