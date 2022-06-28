Colin Healy: Barry Coffey, possible new additions and injuries

Colin Healy has granted Barry Coffey time off as Cork City continue talks with the midfielder over a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old hasn’t featured for the First Division leaders since May 20 as his second loan spell from Celtic expired at the end of that month.

Since the arrangement lapsed, there’s been no official confirmation about the Tipperary native's contract situation at Celtic. His latest deal at the club he joined at 16 expired this month.

Now free to negotiate with other clubs, speculation has linked Coffey with Cork’s First Division rivals Galway United and Waterford.

Healy has confirmed that he’s keen on resuming Coffey’s relationship with the Rebels, after he scored 11 goals in 27 appearances over the second half of last season and first half of this one.

“Barry’s loan was up and I gave him a few days off,” explained the City boss after they went four points clear of Galway at the summit with a 5-0 hammering at Treaty United on Monday.

“He had a long season, not having a break, and he asked for a week off. He’s a good professional.

“Barry has done well for us. His loan deal ran out, so we’re speaking to him.

“We’re speaking to his agent at the moment and all that kind of stuff. He’s eligible to play from July 1 so we’ll see.”

Healy will use the upcoming transfer window to bulk up on reinforcements as the hunt for promotion intensifies. City’s closest challengers, Galway and Waterford, will undoubtedly strengthen too as the coveted sole guaranteed ticket to the Premier Division comes into sight.

“We have a big squad but we’re always looking for competition to drive the standards,” said the former Ireland international about transfer activity.

“We’ll have a look. It has to be the right player for the team and the club. If the right player comes available and we can do it, then we’ll try.” With Galway hosting Waterford on Friday, City can lengthen the gap on at least one when they travel to face Bray Wanderers on Friday.

Ally Gilchrist could return as he recovers from a hamstring strain but Matt Healy comes back into contention following a lay-off. Dylan McGlade made a welcome appearance off the bench at Treaty.

“Ally is fine,” said Healy. “He’s back doing light training and we had him on the bench against Treaty just in case we needed him.

“We’re not sure yet but hopefully he’ll be in contention for Friday night.

“Matt Healy is back in training but we didn’t want to take too much of a risk with him against Treaty. He’ll be back in full training with the lads on Thursday and we’ll make a decision about Friday then.

“Everybody seems to be back in good time. We have to make the right decisions too, so we don’t risk putting them out for five or six weeks. We have a strong enough squad that others can come in to do the job.”