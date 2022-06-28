Burnley sign Ireland's Luke McNally as Nathan Collins nears exit

Former St Patrick’s Athletic defender McNally arrived at Turf Moor on a four-year deal from Oxford United for a fee understood to be an initial €1.5m
Burnley sign Ireland's Luke McNally as Nathan Collins nears exit

CLARETS BOUND: Luke McNally in action during his time playing for St Patrick's Athletic. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 17:27
John Fallon

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has hailed the capture of Luke McNally as he nears losing another Irish centre-back in Nathan Collins.

Former St Patrick’s Athletic defender McNally arrived at Turf Moor on a four-year deal from Oxford United for a fee understood to be an initial €1.5m.

The ex-Premier League winning captain at Manchester City said of the Irishman: “Luke is a young player. He’s good on the ball, wins his challenges, and knows how to defend. We are delighted he is now a part of our squad.

“We are pleased to welcome him to our club. He has shown all the qualities we were looking for in a central defender, and we are looking forward to working with Luke.” 

McNally, 22, is on an upward trajectory after breaking into the starting side of League One Oxford last season.

Before moving cross-channel in January 2021, he had gained experience on loan from St Pat’s at Drogheda United. In tandem with his football career, McNally completed an international business degree at Maynooth University.

“It’s unreal to be here, I’m absolutely buzzing and so glad to have got the move done,” said McNally.

“It’s all happened so quick really, I just can’t wait to start now and I’m really excited.” 

Kompany is overhauling his squad as Burnley cope with the realities of relegation to the Championship.

Ireland international Collins is the most in-demand of their assets, with Leeds United, Newcastle United and Leicester City leading the chase for a player Burnley value at €30m.

More in this section

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League - Selhurst Park Takumi Minamino completes €15m move from Liverpool to Monaco
Georgia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Explainer: What do Ireland need to do to get to first Women's World Cup?
Wales v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League - Group A4 - Cardiff City Stadium Man Utd making progress in talks to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong
Crystal Palace v Leeds United - Premier League - Selhurst Park

Chelsea step up interest in Raphinha as Thomas Tuchel rebuilds attack

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up