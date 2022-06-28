Burnley sign Ireland's Luke McNally as Nathan Collins nears exit

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has hailed the capture of Luke McNally as he nears losing another Irish centre-back in Nathan Collins.

Former St Patrick’s Athletic defender McNally arrived at Turf Moor on a four-year deal from Oxford United for a fee understood to be an initial €1.5m.

The ex-Premier League winning captain at Manchester City said of the Irishman: “Luke is a young player. He’s good on the ball, wins his challenges, and knows how to defend. We are delighted he is now a part of our squad.

“We are pleased to welcome him to our club. He has shown all the qualities we were looking for in a central defender, and we are looking forward to working with Luke.”

McNally, 22, is on an upward trajectory after breaking into the starting side of League One Oxford last season.

Before moving cross-channel in January 2021, he had gained experience on loan from St Pat’s at Drogheda United. In tandem with his football career, McNally completed an international business degree at Maynooth University.

“It’s unreal to be here, I’m absolutely buzzing and so glad to have got the move done,” said McNally.

“It’s all happened so quick really, I just can’t wait to start now and I’m really excited.”

Kompany is overhauling his squad as Burnley cope with the realities of relegation to the Championship.

Ireland international Collins is the most in-demand of their assets, with Leeds United, Newcastle United and Leicester City leading the chase for a player Burnley value at €30m.