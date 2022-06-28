Takumi Minamino completes €15m move from Liverpool to Monaco

Minamino made 55 appearances in total during his two-and-a-half-year stint at Anfield, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists following his move from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg
MONACO BOUND: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino celebrates scoring for Liverpool v Crystal Palace. Pic: Clive Rose/PA Wire.

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 16:27
TJ Galvin

Japanese attacker Takumi Minamino has completed a permanent transfer from Liverpool to Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the deal is worth a guaranteed €15 million with another €3 million in add-ons.

The 27-year-old had impressed in scoring against Jurgen Klopp's side during the 2019-20 Champions League group stages and made the move to Merseyside in January 2020, become the first Japanese to play for the club.

He joined Southampton on loan for the second half of the 2020-21 Premier League season and scored on his debut for the Saints in February 2021. He made 10 appearances in total for Southampton.

Speaking to the club's website, Jurgen Klopp said: “It’s hard to see Taki go, but it’s a great move for him and one he thoroughly deserves.

“An amazing professional; super, talented player. As a person, he is full of warmth and makes everyone feel positive. A manager’s dream, to be honest.

“I’m sure there will be those who think it didn’t quite work out. Those who think this are wrong. I don’t accept that.

“His contribution far outweighs the opportunities we were able to give, in terms of starting matches. He made us better each and every day he was with us – not just in the games he played in but every single session in training. Perfect attitude, winner’s mentality.

“His performances and his goals are the reason we have had to redecorate the Champions Wall so often. His achievements here will stand the test of time.

“I know he will be a big success at Monaco. I’m sure we will look on with a mix of celebration and envy as he progresses and flourishes there.

“He leaves with our appreciation and best wishes. Thank you, Taki.”

