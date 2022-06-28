Explainer: What do Ireland need to do to get to first Women's World Cup?

Ireland are on course for their first-ever Women’s World Cup play-off but what do they need to get there and how does the series work?

Here are the key questions and answers:

Who qualifies for the World Cup from the Uefa’s 51 entrants?

Next year’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 16 September to 11 October, will be eleventh version.

For the first time, it will feature an expanded pool of 32 nations.

Europe is guaranteed nine qualifiers with two additional through the play-offs in October and potentially another via the intercontinental system next February.

Uefa’s 51 participants were drawn into nine groups. The winners of each secure direct qualification – Sweden, Spain and France have already done so – and the runners-up enter the playoff series.

Like their male equivalent, Ireland were third seeds for the draw 12 months ago.

What’s Ireland’s qualification record?

Abysmal. While underage teams have qualified for the U17 and U19 Euros – as well as the U17 World Cup in 2010 – the seniors remain without a major tournament appearance.

The closest they came was in 2008 when the team managed by Noel King clinched a play-off for the 2009 Euros. After drawing 1-1 against Iceland at Richmond Park in the first leg, the challenges posed by a frozen pitch in the Reykjavik proved insurmountable in a 3-0 defeat. Stephanie Roche, Niamh Fahey and Aine O'Gorman from the current squad were part of that panel.

What’s the current state of play in Ireland’s Group A?

Sweden have already won the group.

Although they dropped their first points of the campaign in April when Ireland held the top seeds to a 1-1 draw in Gothenburg, it clinched top spot for the Swedes with their final game – against Finland in Tempere on September 6 – to spare.

Both the Swedes and Finns will participate in the European Championship finals in England from next week before completing the World Cup campaign in September.

In the hunt for the play-off place, Ireland’s victory over Georgia on Monday lifted them above the Finns by a point.

Both nations have two games apiece left, the first against each other at Tallaght on September 1.

Fourth-placed Slovakia cannot dislodge either for second place. Even if they match Finland’s haul of points, they’ll lose out on the primary criteria of head-to-head results.

What do Ireland need from the September double-header to seal a play-off?

Ireland can cement their spot before they even head to Slovakia by beating Finland at home five days earlier. Register a second win over the second seeds and the play-off berth is theirs but a draw also keeps control of their destiny.

Once Ireland avoid defeat, the onus would be on the Finns to shock Sweden on the final day and hope Ireland lose in Slovakia.

Replicating Ireland’s feat of holding the Swedes is academic as the advantage Vera Pauw’s side hold on head-to-head (win and draw) would be decisive.

A Finland victory in Dublin widens the list of permutations. That would give the Finnish nation a two-point buffer heading into the last day’s fixtures.

In that situation, Ireland must beat a Slovakian side who drew with them in Dublin and pray the other game in Tampere goes with form.

Pauw fumed at a potential Nordic alliance when she objected to the fixtures schedule suiting the neighbours but Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson has dismissed any cosiness despite his own team’s passage already being copperfastened.

Were that Finland-Sweden game to end in a draw and Ireland beat Slovakia, the scorelines from Ireland’s pair of matches against Finland come into play. That Ireland won 2-1 in Helsinki last October, rather than 1-0, is a good start in that possible countback.

How does the play-off series work?

Okay, take a deep breath here or boil the kettle. This isn’t a straightforward two-legged affair like Iceland 14 years ago or Denmark for the men’s team in their 2018 World Cup pursuit.

Ireland will have to overcome at least two nations – or potentially four including an intercontinental tournament – for the mission to be accomplished.

That will be determined by their points haul at the end of their eight matches on September 6.

Of the nine runners-up, the three teams with the best points total bypass the ‘semi-final’ hurdle, leaving the other six to battle it out in three one-off shootouts to complete the six teams in the ‘final’ section.

Ireland currently sit seventh of the nine teams in the live table, highlighting the importance of maximising their tally from the potential six points on offer in September. As it stands, European champions Netherlands, Switzerland and Belgium occupy the top three slots.

That European round will determine three winners.

Two with the best records in the group and play-offs advance directly to the showpiece, with the third parachuted into the intercontinental phase.

This series, featuring 10 nations from the six Fifa continents, will be run as a test event in Australia and New Zealand during February 2023.

Ireland would need to win another pair of matches down under to emerge successful with one of the three golden tickets for the tournament.