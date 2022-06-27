Fernandinho completes his return to former club Athletico Paranaense

Fernandinho said goodbye to Manchester City last month after nine years at the club (Tim Goode/PA)
Mon, 27 Jun, 2022
Fernandinho has completed his return to former club Athletico Paranaense after leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old Brazilian midfielder spent nine years at the Etihad Stadium after joining from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk for £30million in June 2013.

Fernandinho made over 380 appearances and won a dozen major honours, including five Premier League titles, during his time at City.

He had expressed a desire to return to Brazil before his City departure and on Monday was unveiled as an Athletico Paranaense player, rejoining the Curitiba-based club where he began his career.

“Without a doubt, I am fulfilling a personal wish, a dream to wear the Athletico shirt again,” Fernandinho said at a press conference.

“Establish a brand that will end my career playing for just three clubs: two in Europe and one in Brazil.

Fernandinho’s farewell to Manchester City fans at the Premier League trophy parade last month (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I’m very happy, I thank my family, which has always supported me in this decision.

“Not only my heart, but all of us ended up speaking louder at that moment.

“We had numerous proposals, from several different clubs, from Brazil and abroad.

“But the most sensible decision was to return home and try to deliver my best here at Athletico now.”

