Bray denied by Wexford at the death through last minute own goal

Just when it seemed Wanderers would get back into the SSE Airtricity First Division play-off hunt, sub Karl Manahan diverted the ball into his net with just seconds left on the cloc
Bray denied by Wexford at the death through last minute own goal

DENIED: Bray manager Pat Devlin. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 21:47
Paul Dowling

Bray Wanderers 2 Wexford FC 2 

A 95th minute own goal saw Wexford salvage a point at the death against Bray.

Just when it seemed Wanderers would get back into the SSE Airtricity First Division play-off hunt, sub Karl Manahan diverted the ball into his net with just seconds left on the clock at the Carlisle Grounds.

The two previous meetings this season had finished in draws. But despite the Slaneysiders having plenty of possession with the aid of a strong breeze, it was the Seagulls who went close on 12 minutes.

Callum Thompson broke free down the right and crossed. It fell to Lynch who controlled and angle a 16-yard shot that clipped the crossbar.

But Bray hit the front on the half hour.

Skipper Conor Clifford won the ball in midfield with a strong tackle. He then played a slide rule pass with the outside of his right boot for Paul Fox to chase. Getting between two defenders, the winger angled a first time shot on the run from just inside the box to the far right corner of the net.

Wanderers almost pressed the self-destruct button in the 63rd minute. Callum Thompson’s poor back pass ran for Dinny Corcoran. But the veteran striker was denied by Stephen McGuinness who made a fantastic save.

But the Green and Whites doubled their lead in the 69th minute.

In a left wing counter-attack, Fox crossed for Lynch to get a touch ahead of Alex Moody with a sliding front post finish.

Yet, the away side pulled one back in the 71st minute.

Sub Aaron Dobbs was slipped in along the right of the box to fire low past McGuinness.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Massey, Blackbyrne, Hudson, McManus; Clifford; Thompson, Feeney, Fox (Conor Knight 90 +4); Waters (Labutis 72), Lynch (Manahan 90 +4).

Wexford FC: Moody; Friel (Considine 65), Cleary, Tallon, O’Sullivan; Groome Lovic, Crowley (Dobbs 65); Doherty, Davis (Farrell 84); Corcoran 

Referee: Oliver Moran (Dublin)

More in this section

Wales v Ukraine - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier - Play Off - Final - Cardiff City Stadium The right place and the right time – Gareth Bale relishing MLS move
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Chelsea edge closer towards deal for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling
Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League - Old Trafford West Ham sign goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on permanent deal from PSG
Fernandinho said goodbye to Manchester City last month after nine years at the club (Tim Goode/PA)

Fernandinho completes his return to former club Athletico Paranaense

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up