Bray denied by Wexford at the death through last minute own goal

Bray Wanderers 2 Wexford FC 2

A 95th minute own goal saw Wexford salvage a point at the death against Bray.

Just when it seemed Wanderers would get back into the SSE Airtricity First Division play-off hunt, sub Karl Manahan diverted the ball into his net with just seconds left on the clock at the Carlisle Grounds.

The two previous meetings this season had finished in draws. But despite the Slaneysiders having plenty of possession with the aid of a strong breeze, it was the Seagulls who went close on 12 minutes.

Callum Thompson broke free down the right and crossed. It fell to Lynch who controlled and angle a 16-yard shot that clipped the crossbar.

But Bray hit the front on the half hour.

Skipper Conor Clifford won the ball in midfield with a strong tackle. He then played a slide rule pass with the outside of his right boot for Paul Fox to chase. Getting between two defenders, the winger angled a first time shot on the run from just inside the box to the far right corner of the net.

Wanderers almost pressed the self-destruct button in the 63rd minute. Callum Thompson’s poor back pass ran for Dinny Corcoran. But the veteran striker was denied by Stephen McGuinness who made a fantastic save.

But the Green and Whites doubled their lead in the 69th minute.

In a left wing counter-attack, Fox crossed for Lynch to get a touch ahead of Alex Moody with a sliding front post finish.

Yet, the away side pulled one back in the 71st minute.

Sub Aaron Dobbs was slipped in along the right of the box to fire low past McGuinness.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Massey, Blackbyrne, Hudson, McManus; Clifford; Thompson, Feeney, Fox (Conor Knight 90 +4); Waters (Labutis 72), Lynch (Manahan 90 +4).

Wexford FC: Moody; Friel (Considine 65), Cleary, Tallon, O’Sullivan; Groome Lovic, Crowley (Dobbs 65); Doherty, Davis (Farrell 84); Corcoran

Referee: Oliver Moran (Dublin)