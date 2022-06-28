Shane Keegan describes taking Cobh Ramblers job as 'no brainer'

Shane Keegan has described the opportunity to return to League of Ireland management with Cobh Ramblers as a “no brainer”.

The former Dundalk, Galway United and Wexford boss has agreed a deal that will see him take charge of Cobh up until the end of the 2023 League of Ireland season.

He comes into the job with Ramblers currently sitting in 8th position in the First Division table, having won just two out of their nineteen league games played so far this season.

Speaking at a media event at St Colman’s Park on Monday evening, Keegan is excited by the project ahead of him at Ramblers and outlined his ambition to improve performances and results both in the short and longer term.

“If I am completely honest about it, I am a hell of a lot more concerned about where we are on this day in 12 months’ time than where we are on Saturday morning.

“I think an improvement in terms of what the performance looks like on the pitch over the short term would be the biggest thing that I’d be looking for.

“If that results in points tallies increasing and more points on the board, happy days. But so long as we can see that we are moving in the right direction over the course of July and August, that is the most important thing.

“So long as what we are seeing on the pitch shows signs of things moving in the right direction, signs of progress and most importantly signs of lads getting fully behind what we are trying to do.

“If you asked League of Ireland diehards to name four or five clubs in the league that they felt were going about things in the right way, this absolutely would be one of the clubs at the top of the list.”

Keegan managed Wexford Youths to the 2015 First Division title and sees comparisons between the project he implemented there and the one which awaits him now in Cobh.

His first game in charge of Ramblers will be at home against Treaty United in St Colman’s Park this Friday night.

Keegan added: “The big plus is that it is a home game. From the off, I’d really put out an appeal to people to get down.

“We are going to be trying something over the next few games, over the rest of the season and over the next couple of years touch wood all going well.

“If this went where we all wanted to go, Bill O’Leary (Cobh Ramblers chairman) referenced what happened at Wexford, that was far from an overnight success.

“It took four years from the time I went in there to winning it. But there were people who said they were there on night one for my first game in charge, who said they were there when Wexford wrapped up the league title.

“If things were to go well for Cobh Ramblers over the next few years, you’d want to be one of the people who were able to say they were there on night one.”