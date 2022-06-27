Ireland four up at half-time against Georgia

FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Round Group A Georgia…0 Ireland… 4 (Katie McCabe 6, 45+2 Niamh Fahey 13, Megan Connolly 19)

A four-goal first-half blitz in Georgia has Ireland on track to move into the play-off berth heading into the final pair of World Cup qualifiers.

Vera Pauw offered a clue of her priorities by leaving regular Jamie Finn out of the matchday squad to avoid the risk of a third booking ruling her out of the next assignment, the visit of Finland to Tallaght on September 1.

Ireland managed just fine in Gori without the livewire, as they took just six minutes to breach the group’s minnows.

Once Katie McCabe was afforded space just inside the box, she sent her rocket into the roof of the net.

Tatia Gabunia, the 21-year-old goalkeeper, didn’t get near that effort and she was exposed twice more in the next 13 minutes from corners.

Megan Connolly was left alone six yards out to prod McCabe’s delivery over the line before another corner from the opposite sides saw Louise Quinn’s knockdown enable Niamh Fahey to steer home, though the ball appeared to come off her hand rather than head.

Constant pressure continued for Ireland but it wasn’t until stoppage time that they added a fourth. McCabe was the receiver this time from a corner, looping her first-time attempt over the head of the stranded Gabunia for her 16th international goal.

IRELAND: C Brosnan; N Fahey, Louise Quinn, D Caldwell; H Payne, R Littlejohn, M Connolly, K McCabe; J Ziu, D O’Sullivan; A Barrett.

The 2023 World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will be the eleventh version of the showpiece and will for the first time feature an expanded pool of 32 nations.

Europe is guaranteed nine qualifiers with two additional through the playoffs and potentially another via the intercontinental playoff system.

Uefa’s 51 participants were drawn into nine groups, with the winners guaranteed direct qualification and the runners-up part of the playoff series.

Like their male equivalent, Ireland were third seeds for the draw in June. Should the teams finish level, results in the head-to-head matches will be decisive, underlining the importance of Ireland beating second seeds Finland last November.

If Ireland clinch second place, they enter a complicated playoff series in October.

Depending on their points total, they will have one or two rounds to navigate before it is determined which two of the three winners progress automatically to the finals.

The three teams with the best points total bypass the ‘semi-final’ hurdle, leaving the other six to battle it out in three one-off shootouts to complete the six teams in the ‘final’ section.

That round will determine three winners, of which the two with the best records in the group and playoffs progress directly to the showpiece.

The last of those winners enter the intercontinental, a series featuring 10 nations, that will be run as a test event in Australia and New Zealand during February 2023.

Ireland would need to win another two games, stretching to four the number of playoff fixtures required to qualify.

Alternatively, they could play one or two within the European subset but that will be influenced by the final standings across the nine pools in September.

Ireland’s remaining qualifiers:

Thurs, Sept 1: Finland, Tallaght Stadium.

Tues, Sept 6: Slovakia (away, venue TBC).