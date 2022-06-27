Cobh Ramblers appoint Shane Keegan as manager

Former Wexford and Galway United manager Shane Keegan has been appointed as the new boss of Cobh Ramblers.

The 40-year-old succeeds Darren Murphy, who left the post last week following a disappointing six-match losing streak that leaves the Rams second from bottom of the first Division.

Keegan’s match in charge will be on Friday at home to Treaty United, the club he’s departed as Academy lead for St Colman’s Park.

The Portlaoise native made his name at Wexford, belying their limited budget by guiding them to the First Division title in 2015. He spent two seasons at Galway and also a brief spell as manager of Dundalk, admitting afterwards he wasn’t qualified to become their manager.

“I am delighted and excited to come on board as Cobh Ramblers new manager,” said Keegan.

“To play a part in the club, in this, their 100th year anniversary, was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

“I look forward to getting straight to work with the players and staff as we all get to know each other over the course of the month of July. It would be a huge boost to us to get support out in numbers over the next few games.

“Then it is up to us to give people a reason to keep coming back. I really hope that I can play an important role in helping to grow Cobh as a club both on and off the field, in both the short and long term. I would also like to place on record my thanks to the board at Treaty United and wish them the best of luck for the rest of the season."

Cobh Chairman Bill O’Leary said about their new boss: “We are delighted to have secured the services of a proven, experienced League of Ireland manager. Shane is highly thought of, and we regard him as the right man for the job at this time. All of us at the club look forward to working with him.”