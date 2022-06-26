Treaty embracing lack of pressure ahead of Cork clash

After extracting their first point off the top two this season, Treaty United have their eyes on more against Cork City at Markets Field on Monday night.

Tommy Barrett’s side held Galway United scoreless on Friday and face the new leaders City, who have Ruairi Keating back from suspension.

“This will be the third time this season we’ve played two full-time clubs back-to-back,” said Barrett, whose players train in the evenings.

“We were full value for the point at Galway but will have to make changes with this quick turnaround. There’s no pressure on us against clubs with massive budgets who have the luxury of signing more players. We’ll have a go and hopefully nick a play-off place.”

Waterford travel to bottom side Athlone Town aiming for their eight successive victory. Beating Bray Wanderers on Friday night cut the gap on Galway to seven points with a game in hand and they meet John Caulfield’s outfit on Friday.

Bray welcome Wexford while Galway travel to Longford Town.

Meanwhile, Cobh Ramblers – the idle team of the nine in this series – are set to name their new manager today.

In tonight’s sole Premier League fixture, Shamrock Rovers can stretch their lead at the top of the table to 10 points by beating St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

The Saints seemed to be living up to their pre-season billing of title contenders when beating Rovers 1-0 in early March but they’ve been dogged by inconsistency.

Departing Finn Harps on Friday with just a draw after squandering a 2-0 lead was their latest set-back which leaves them in fourth place, a hefty 13 points adrift of the Hoops.

“Conceding our first two set-pieces goals all season was very frustrating,” said manager Tim Clancy, who will be without teenager Sam Curtis, stretchered off at Harps with an ankle injury.

“We're hoping that in front of another big home crowd we can repeat the performance that saw us beat Rovers at Richmond the last time.”

Rovers’ march towards a third successive title gained momentum on Friday from their 1-0 win over Bohemians at the same time second-placed Dundalk dropped two points in a stalemate at Shelbourne.

Dundalk will still have two games in hand on Rovers after tonight and their bid to eat into that lead should be aided by the loan extensions of defenders Mark Connolly and Lewis Macari.

Connolly has been borrowed from Dundee United, where he’s a season left under contract, but Linfield were challenging to take the centre-back when his existing deal expires this week. The temporary stay from Stoke City of Macari – grandson of ex-Manchester United midfielder Lou – is also up for renewal.

“We're hopeful on both of them,” confirmed Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell. “Keeping them for the rest of the season would be the ideal situation but we're not the only parties involved. Everyone needs to agree and hopefully we will.”

FIXTURES: Monday, June 27 (7.45pm)

PREMIER DIVISION: St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers, Richmond Park.

FIRST DIVISION: Athlone Town v Waterford, Athlone Town Stadium; Bray Wanderers v Wexford, Carlisle Grounds; Longford Town v Galway United, Bishopsgate; Treaty United v Cork City, Markets Field.