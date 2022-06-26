Gabriel Jesus agrees five-year deal to join Arsenal from Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus is poised to join Arsenal from Manchester City after agreeing personal terms on a five-year deal. The striker will move for a fee of £45m following an agreement between the two clubs.

His compatriot Edu, Arsenal’s technical director, and head coach Mikel Arteta were a key factor in Jesus accepting the offer to move to the Emirates Stadium. Arteta knows Jesus well having previously worked with the striker when he was on the coaching staff at City under Pep Guardiola.