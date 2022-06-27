Vera Pauw preaches focus on present - not the future

Try as she did to insist that today’s qualifier in Georgia was consuming her attention, Ireland manager Vera Pauw couldn’t help her mind wandering to September’s business end of the World Cup campaign.

The lopsided slew of results in this series has once again provoked the argument that nations like Georgia are better served dodging cannon-fodder status by navigating a preliminary round.

That’s the lot Ireland were dealt up to the 2003 World Cup campaign.

Class B nations like Ireland, Wales and Scotland, as they were known, were debarred from qualifying, directly or via the play-offs. Georgia’s 11-0 hammering at Tallaght last November wasn’t a one-off for the minnows. Two months ago, Sweden put 15 past them without reply. Home advantage, in the same Gori stadium Ireland visit today, didn’t make any difference.

They have conceded 41 goals in their six qualifiers, without managing to get off the mark for goals or points. Still, they’re not the worst across the nine groups. Six more have been swept past the Faroe Islands, with North Macedonia (50), Latvia (57) and Armenia (62) defensively worse off from their eight outings.

“A lot of things paid off and set-pieces were a big thing,” Ireland midfielder Megan Connolly said of the last whitewash against Georgia. “The scoreline highlighted everyone coming together. There were lots of positives but we’ll prepare as we would for any game and look to show our quality.”

How Pauw would love to have the lead-up time from this stroll for the double-header in September. They arrived in Tbilisi on Saturday conditioned by a 10-day training camp in Turkey that included a 1-0 friendly win over Philippines.

Taking care of this task – a year after the original game was postponed due to travel restrictions around Covid-19 – will lift them above Finland by a point. All 27 players are fit and available, with goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan the only one confirmed as a starter.

Acclimatisation to heat and humidity formed part of that trip but they landed in Georgia to more familiar conditions of rain and temperatures in the late teens.

“This is a very important game for us with the three points being our target,” declared Pauw. “We know what we must do. We will have a game-plan that will take everything into account. People should not expect the same situation from when we played Georgia last year because they were missing players and they are also playing at home in this game. But we are ready; we have trained hard, prepared well and we will go out to win the game."

Ireland’s World Cup destiny will come down to the visit of the Finnish to Tallaght on September 1 and trip to Slovakia five days later – the result from the first capable of rendering the second redundant.

Ireland wouldn't want a repeat of their slip up in the last campaign when blowing a play-off spot by losing in Ukraine when a point was sufficient.

“I calculate that six points from Georgia and Finland will get us into the play-offs,” Pauw noted.

“We had the same against Ukraine and we must do it. That’s the challenge we face.

“This must-win game. Then Finland is ahead of us and we feel that going for a win is the best thing there. It's not so much about scoring early in the game, it's about pressing. We don't want to get into a game where we're trying and trying, and getting frustrated.”

That’s a minor inconvenience compared to what awaits in the Autumn. Finland are at the Euros next month that Ireland missed out on and intend avenging last October’s defeat in the rematch.

“It will be very difficult to get the players ready for the Finland game on Thursday,” Pauw said, contemplating the challenge that assembling players early in the season poses. “I don’t know why Fifa doesn’t allow the games to be played on Saturday because that would solve the load problems for players, preventing injuries in the long term.”

IRELAND (probable): C Brosnan; N Fahey, L Quinn, D Caldwell: J Finn, M Connolly, D O’Sullivan, C Mustaki; Lucy Quinn, K McCabe; H Payne.