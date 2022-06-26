Ireland look to avoid mother of all slip-ups against Georgia

Vera Pauw has urged her side to avoid the mother of all slip-ups in Georgia on Monday to move within 90 minutes of the World Cup play-offs.

Ireland face the group minnows in Gori – seven months after racking up a record 11-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Tallaght.

Georgia have since been walloped 15-0 by Sweden in their last home game and nothing less than a resounding victory by Ireland is expected.

That outcome will leapfrog them above Finland into second place – knowing three points against the Nordic nation at home on September 1 will clinch entry into the play-off series.

That phase, beginning in October, could entail up to another three matches for a place at next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand to be sealed.

Cementing that route is the pressing priority and accounting for the nation situated 124th in the Fifa rankings is the next imperative.

Pauw had reported no fresh injuries after the squad travelled by charter plane to Tbilisi from Turkey, where they held a 10-day training camp in Antalya.

Acclimatisation to heat and humidity formed part of that trip but they arrived in Georgia to more familiar conditions of rain and temperatures in the late teens.

“This is a very important game for us with the three points being our target,” declared Pauw, the experienced Dutchwoman.

“We know what we have to do. We will have a game-plan that will take everything into account.

"People should not expect the same situation from when we played Georgia last year because they were missing some players and they are also playing at home in this game. But we are ready; we have trained hard, prepared well and we will go out to win the game."

When it comes to selection, Pauw would only confirm Courtney Brosnan as a starter, the Everton goalkeeper winning her 14th cap ahead of Megan Walsh and Grace Moloney.

While her UK-based players are out of season, those coming from America, such as Denise O’Sullivan, and the Irish national league are midway through their campaigns and in prime fitness.

“Players came in from different situations regarding their fitness and whether they were in season or in pre-season. But we have worked hard to build up their fitness during a training camp in Turkey.” As with the last campaign, Ireland hold the play-off destiny within their own hands. Presuming Monday’s fixture is navigated, the double-header against Finland and Slovakia will offer them two bites at finishing second.

It’s a situation gained primarily by beating Finland and drawing against Sweden – both away – but Pauw is naturally wary given their last experience. Ukraine edged a Euro play-off spot in October 2020 by winning 1-0 in the penultimate qualifier Ireland required only a draw from.

“I calculate that six points from Georgia and Finland will get us into the play-offs,” she noted. “We had the same against Ukraine and we have to do it. That’s the challenge we face.

“First this game, which we have to win. Then Finland is ahead of us at home and we think that going for a win is the best thing there.

"It's not so much about scoring early in the game, it's about pressing. We don't want to get into a game where we're trying and trying, and getting frustrated, and the ball is going out.

"The ball is being kicked out and long and we don't really penetrate. That is the danger in this game.” Republic of Ireland WNT Squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham).

Defenders: Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne).

Monday June 27:

FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Round - Group A Georgia v Republic of Ireland (5pm Irish time, 8pm local).

Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium, Gori LIVE on RTÉ2 / RTÉ Player.