Gareth Bale reportedly agrees to join LAFC in MLS

ON THE MOVE: Wales' Gareth Bale is reportedly on the move to the MLS. Pic: Potts/PA Wire.

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 16:42
TJ Galvin

Gareth Bale is reportedly on the verge of a move to MLS side LAFC on a reported year long deal with the option of a further 18 months.

Bale left Real Madrid after the Champions League final following a turbulent spell at the Spanish giants.

The Welshman had been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff City but it now appears he is United States-bound.

Bale has been determined to find a new club in a bid to ensure he is in peak condition for what will be Wales' first World Cup appearance since 1958. Wales begin their World Cup campaign against the USA in Qatar on November 21, with Rob Page's men facing Iran four days later. The Red Dragons conclude the group stage against England on November 29.

Los Angeles FC - who were founded in 2014 - are currently leading the MLS Eastern Conference having won nine of their 15 matches so far this season. The ambitious American club recently signed Italy legend and Euro 2020 winner Giorgio Chiellini following his release from Juventus.

