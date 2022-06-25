Cork's Conor McCarthy secures move to Barnsley

Barnsley have signed former Cork City defender Conor McCarthy on a three-year deal following the end of his contract at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren
ON THE MOVE: Conor McCarthy playing for Cork City. Pic: Doug Minihane.

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 14:12
TJ Galvin

Barnsley have signed former Cork City defender Conor McCarthy on a three-year deal following the end of his contract at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

McCarthy, 24, joined the Scottish Premiership side in the summer of 2020 and went on to make 84 appearances.

The centre-back began his career with Cork City and made his first-team debut for the club in 2016.

He went on to make 88 appearances for the Rebels and featured in the Europa League and the Champions League.

"Now that it's all signed, sealed and delivered, it's a great feeling," McCarthy told the Barnsley club website.

"You only have to take one look around at the stadium, the facilities that this club has, and I needed no second invitation to sign for a massive club like this."

Chief executive officer of Barnsley, Khaled El-Ahmad, added: “We are happy to welcome Conor, who is a versatile defender with a strong character and leadership qualities to Oakwell as we add additional quality to our defensive unit."

