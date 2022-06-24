Rory Gaffney strike stretches Shamrock Rovers' lead

Shamrock Rovers 1 Bohemians 0

A scrappy goal from Rory Gaffney gave Shamrock Rovers all three points against bitter Dublin rivals Bohemians at a sold-out Tallaght Stadium.

Gaffney forced home the only goal of the game just seconds into the second half to send the majority of the 4,445 attendance into raptures and give Stephen Bradley’s side their third successive win over Bohs this season.

The Hoops are still 13 months unbeaten at home and have stretched their lead out to seven points at the top of the Premier Division.

While Rovers were met by a buoyed Bohemians side in the first half after their gritty win over Shelbourne last week, they produced a champions performance to curb that fervor in a dominant second half display.

It took just eight minutes for tempers to flare after Sean Kavanagh bundled the rampaging Promise Omochere to the floor just inside his own half. Referee Rob Harvey saw fit to produce a yellow but Keith Long was left aghast on the sideline that the punishment wasn’t more severe as he launched a bottle in scenes akin to Steve Staunton in Stuttgart.

In an evenly contested opening half both sides had their chances with former Jodi Stand sweetheart Daniel Mandroiu going close on two occasions. First he stung the palms of Bohs stand-in keeper Tadgh Ryan before fizzing a right-footed effort just over the bar on the stroke of half time.

Likewise, Liam Burt will be disappointed he didn’t do better with his two chances, missing the target from the edge of the box after some good play from the visitors.

The battle between Andy Lyons and Jordan Flores –playing out of position – was intriguing. Lyons’ influence grew as the half wore on and he will wonder how Aaron Greene didn’t head his wicked cross home from close range.

The second half started like the first finished, with Shamrock Rovers on top and this time they made it count. Ryan did magnificently to deny Gaffney from point blank range after the restart but the former Salford marksman was on hand to turn the ball home from the resulting corner with some fans yet to return to their seats.

From there it was a hoops onslaught and Bohemians had Conor Levingston to thank for keeping them in the game after he was on the line to clear Sean Hoare’s goalbound header.

Mandroiu who scored the last time the two sides met was denied by the crossbar on the hour as he met Gaffney’s cross with a cushioned header back across goal.

There were more goalline heroics from the Gypsies rearguard, Jordan Doherty had to be alert to turn away Lee Grace’s header with eight minutes remaining.

Bohs’ first half enthusiasm and zest soon turned to turgidness as they looked bereft of ideas in the second period relying mainly on set pieces to fashion an equaliser that ultimately never came.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Lee Grace, Sean Hoare, Sean Kavanagh (Sean Gannon 67), Pico, Andy Lyons; Daniel Mandroiu (Barry Cotter 88), Gary O'Neill, Dylan Watts; Rory Gaffney (Chris McCann 78), Aaron Greene (Aidomo Emakhu 78).

Bohemians: Tadhg Ryan; Jordan Doherty, Rory Feely, Jordan Flores, Max Murphy; Liam Burt (Stephen Mallon 86), Ali Coote, Dawson Devoy, Conor Levingston (c), Promise Omochere; Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.