No separating Drogheda and Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United played out a largely forgettable scoreless draw at Head In The Game Park, a result which doesn’t affect either sides’ current standing in the Premier Division
FOCUSED: Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty Pic: Laszlo Geczo, INPHO

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 22:08
Barry Landy

Drogheda United 0 Sligo Rovers 0

Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United played out a largely forgettable scoreless draw at Head In The Game Park, a result which doesn’t affect either sides’ current standing in the Premier Division.

John Russell’s side began the evening in fifth place while United started in eighth, 11 points clear of Finn Harps in the relegation playoff position.

Kevin Doherty’s men had taken eight points from their previous 12 available and will have approached the game in confident mood, not that it was in evidence in a first half that passed without incident or note in an attacking sense.

Sligo had comprehensively beaten Finn Harps six days earlier but never looked capable of another early goalscoring burst against the Drogs. They did have the only genuine glimpses at goal in the first half however, with the club's leading marksman Aidan Keena involved on both occasions.

He stole the ball from Dane Massey in the penalty area and squared across goal only for Evan Weir to clear. Later, he latched onto a punt up field from Ed McGinty but his effort on goal was blocked.

The visitors began the second half in sprightly fashion and Will Fitzgerald did burst into the Drogheda box but Luke Heeney, operating as a makeshift right back, got across to clear.

Darragh Nugent had Drogheda’s first attempt on target. It arrived at the midway point of the second half. The winger took aim from the edge of the area and McGinty held the shot.

In the space of eight second half minutes, Doherty made three attacking changes and they brought on a visible improvement in his team. Chris Lyons' tame effort was easy for the goalkeeper.

United created the best opening of the night late on when their other two subs combined. Darragh Markey played in Adam Foley but under pressure from a defender, he skewed his shot wide.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Heeney, Quinn, Weir, Massey; Clarke (Foley, 66), Deegan; Nugent, Brennan, Rooney (Markey, 72); Williams (Lyons, 74).

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Horgan, Banks, Blaney, Kirk; Morahan (Cawley, 65), McDonnell; O’Sullivan (Heaney, 71), Keena, Fitzgerald; Mata.

Referee: Neil Doyle.

