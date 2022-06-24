Dundalk lose further ground after stalemate at Shels

Dundalk’s title challenge may have been a fleeting mid-summer version after they spurned the chance to stay within five points of leaders Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park
STALEMATE: Dundalk’s Greg Sloggett and Jad Hikiki of Shelbourne Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 22:05
John Fallon, Tolka Park

SHELBOURNE 0 DUNDALK 0 

Dundalk’s title challenge may have been a fleeting mid-summer version after they spurned the chance to stay within five points of leaders Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park.

Shelbourne were worthy of their point – a first draw since mid-March – after their erratic season found some semblance of normality.

At least they avoided a third defeat in the trot against a side chasing their sixth victory on the spin. Four wins prior to their blip highlighted the bizarre nature of their first season under Damien Duff.

Continuity had been key to Dundalk’s form and so the sole change was an enforced one, with the injured Pat Hoban replaced by David McMillan in the striker’s berth.

Damien Duff had Sean Boyd back from suspension to lead the line but it was one of his home-grown attackers making the early impression.

Twice within the opening five minutes marauding runs by Jad Hakiki drew fouls, the first incurring an early yellow card for Robbie Benson.

The second free he won was further into enemy territory but, despite hoisting the ball over the wall, Shane Farrell couldn’t keep his 20-yarder under the post. Hakiki, who only turned 18 on Thursday, has already proven a success story of the Duff regime.

Dundalk’s first pot at goal came from livewire winger Steven Bradley on 18 minutes, the Scot cutting in from the left only for his drive to deflect the wrong side of the post.

Lewis Macari blazed a shot over as the Lilywhites upped the tempo and they squandered the clearest opening of the half just past the half hour.

Nifty footwork by Dan Kelly with his back to goal – laying the ball into Benson’s path – exposed Shelbourne’s high line but the usually clinical midfielder whipped his shot wide of the near post with only Brendan Clarke to beat.

The Shels goalkeeper had another experienced campaigner, McMillan, bearing down on goal five minutes after the restart without being tested. Inexplicably, the unmarked striker steered his volley wide from Macari’s deep right-wing cross when the Shels rearguard was once again marked absent.

Dundalk wastefulness continued to spare the hosts. Benson couldn’t test Clarke either when stretching to meet Darragh Leahy’s delivery from the left and veering his header over. Substitute John Martin was guilty of similar profligacy from close range with 10 minutes left.

Still, it was hardly one-way traffic. Only a deflection took the sting out of a crisp attempt from the edge of the box by Brian McManus, enabling Nathan Shepperd to gather.

On 68 minutes, the Dundalk goal was forced to be more agile by back-peddling to bat away Boyd’s looping header arising from a corner by Shane Farrell.

Another of Duff’s subs, Aodh Dervin, almost made an instant impact eight minutes later. Further aerial dominance from Boyd created space for Dervin to raid into, yet Shepperd dashed from his line to smother the danger by blocking the snapshot.

Dundalk conjured one last chance at the death when substitute the ball fell kindly for Ryan O’Kane but the youngster smashed his volley high into the away section at the Ballybough end.

The gap at the top of eight points, with Rovers facing St Pat's on Monday, already feels insurmountable.

SHELBOURNE: B Clarke; A O’Driscoll, L Byrne, S Griffin; S Farrell, B McManus (K Ledwidge 82), JJ Lunney, J Hakiki (JR Wilson 73), C Kane; J Moylan (A Dervin 77), S Boyd.

DUNDALK: N Shepperd; L Macari, M Connolly, A Boyle, D Leahy; G Sloggett, P Doyle (K Ward 68); S Bradley, R Benson, D Kelly (R O’Kane 81); D McMillan (J Martin 59).

Ref: Rob Hennessey (Clare)

